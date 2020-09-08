Penn State’s “wild dogs” got stronger on Tuesday with a commitment from an in-state prospect.

Four-star weak-side defensive end Ken Talley announced his decision to attend Penn State on Tuesday after previously including the Nittany Lions in his top three choices.

A Philadelphia native in the class of 2022, Talley chose Penn State over Arizona State and Tennessee.

Talley boasts a .9348 247Sports composite rating and is the seventh ranked prospect in Pennsylvania in his class.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Talley is the first defensive prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2022.

