Penn State’s “wild dogs” got stronger on Tuesday with a commitment from an in-state prospect.
Four-star weak-side defensive end Ken Talley announced his decision to attend Penn State on Tuesday after previously including the Nittany Lions in his top three choices.
PENNSTATE UNIVERSITY #WEARE #LBU @CoachPry_LBU @coachjfranklin @DBarnes_18 pic.twitter.com/7TkDZWI3Vv— KEN “𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗝𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥“ TALLEY (@KenTalley22) September 8, 2020
A Philadelphia native in the class of 2022, Talley chose Penn State over Arizona State and Tennessee.
Talley boasts a .9348 247Sports composite rating and is the seventh ranked prospect in Pennsylvania in his class.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Talley is the first defensive prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2022.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
In an eventful weekend for former Penn State football players, a few of them now have a better idea of where they’ll be spending their NFL seasons.