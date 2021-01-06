Former Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has found his college football home for the 2021 season.
Shelton, who spent five seasons in Happy Valley, will be heading to Gainesville this fall and will join the Florida Gators.
Different animal, same beast. #GoGators 🐊🐊 @1CoachCoop @coachdt48 @CoachDanMullen pic.twitter.com/gKsbuipxGF— Antonio Shelton (@groovyIV) January 6, 2021
Shelton finished his Nittany Lion career with 51 total tackles to go along with six sacks.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
His redshirt junior season concluded, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already being …