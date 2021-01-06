Michigan, Antonio Shelton (55)
Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) walks onto the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Former Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has found his college football home for the 2021 season.

Shelton, who spent five seasons in Happy Valley, will be heading to Gainesville this fall and will join the Florida Gators.

Shelton finished his Nittany Lion career with 51 total tackles to go along with six sacks.

