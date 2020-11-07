Maryland didn’t run a single play inside the redzone in its lopsided win over Penn State because well — it didn’t need to.

The Terrapins torched the Nittany Lions for four touchdowns that were all from at least 34-yards out and added a fumble recovery for another score.

In its last two games, Penn State has allowed six touchdowns of over 25 yards in Beaver Stadium while its offense has struggled to generate the same type of quick-hitting, explosive plays.

“They made big plays, we weren’t as competitive as we needed to be,” James Franklin said. “We were out of leverage, they had a few little wrinkles to challenge our man coverage.”

In the end, the Nittany Lions came out on top in total yards, but the way those yards were achieved by each team was what made the difference in the game.

Maryland didn’t have a single touchdown drive that took over three minutes of game time and those quick scores put a lot of pressure on Penn State’s offense to respond, which it was unable to do.

Terrapins’ receiver Rakim Jarrett had two touchdowns that looked identical, where the receiver caught a short slant over the middle and turned it into a big touchdown — the first went for 62-yards and the second went for 42.

Maryland’s passing game picked apart the Nittany Lions’ secondary and the Terrapins wide receivers made big plays after the catch.

Late in the second quarter, freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. got beat down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown and the deficit grew to 21 points.

Maryland didn’t score an offensive touchdown after that point — it’s first half burst of scoring was enough to hold off a struggling Penn State offense.

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been the only real big play threat for the Nittany Lions’ offense, but it's clear that offensive Kirk Ciarrocca’s group doesn’t have the explosive threats like it did last year with the likes of KJ Hamler and Journey Brown.

“They played us man-to-man almost every snap of the game so we’ve got to find a way to get open.” Dotson said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State’s leading receiver was able to get open on a handful of plays throughout the game, along with others in the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps.

Dotson caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that gave the offense some hope, and freshman Parker Washington caught two touchdown passes of his own in the fourth.

“I just want to be that spark plug for the team,” Dotson said. “Whenever the opportunity presents itself I just want to be a spark plug to try to get the team going.”

But at that point the game was already out of reach.

“We’ve started a lot of games pretty slow,” Dotson said. “We’ve just got to come together as a team, as an offense, and we’ve just got to trust each other.”

Penn State has won every second half it has played this season, the issues have been mostly on the offensive side of the ball in the opening 30 minutes.

Why that is the case is debatable, but with a new offensive coordinator and a lack of opportunities for offseason preparation, the transition from last season’s offense to this season’s hasn’t been pretty.

“People have to understand, we just got a new [offensive coordinator],” Oweh said. “We’re just trying to see how our personnel is going to work within the offense and everything — I have faith in coach Ciarrocca and all our offensive players.”

Quarterback Sean Clifford had one of his worst performances of his young career as he struggled to connect with open receivers for potential big gains throughout the game.

“We can’t start the way we did, there’s just so many things we need to clean up,” Clifford said. “There’s plays that need to be made and I didn’t make them.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE