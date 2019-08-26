Penn State has landed its second running back of the 2020 class in four-star recruit Keyvone Lee.

Lee is a 6'0, 223 pound recruit out of Superior Collegiate Academy in Clearwater, Florida, and earned 25 FBS offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, and Florida.

He is the 17th ranked running back in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

Lee is the second player from Florida to commit to the Nittany Lions this month, joined by fellow running back Caziah Holmes.