Penn State Football, vs. Ohio State, Dotson (5)
Buy Now

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a one-handed catch to score a touchdown during the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in University Park, Pa.

 Noah Riffe

While Penn State suffered a second straight defeat on Saturday night, Jahan Dotson had a career night.

The junior wide receiver hauled in eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight reel one handed grab that landed at No. 2 on ESPN’s SportsCenter top 10.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native was one of the few bright spots for the Nittany Lions in this one despite going up against a talented Ohio State secondary featuring Shaun Wade who guarded Dotson the majority of the night.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags