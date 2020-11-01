While Penn State suffered a second straight defeat on Saturday night, Jahan Dotson had a career night.
The junior wide receiver hauled in eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns, including a highlight reel one handed grab that landed at No. 2 on ESPN’s SportsCenter top 10.
How’d he do, @obj?Jahan Dotson gets his second touchdown of the day and pulls Penn State within 12 pic.twitter.com/ad6JNrITvE— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 1, 2020
The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native was one of the few bright spots for the Nittany Lions in this one despite going up against a talented Ohio State secondary featuring Shaun Wade who guarded Dotson the majority of the night.
