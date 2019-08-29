On this episode of the Daily Collegian Football Podcast, Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs preview the Penn State football season and the Nittany Lions' opening game against Idaho. Ben and Dylan break down the strengths and weaknesses on both sides of the ball for Penn State. They also discuss which games are most likely to give the Nittany Lions the most trouble as well as predict Penn State's record this season. The pair ends the podcast by offering their predictions for Penn State's matchup against Idaho.

