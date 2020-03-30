At the moment, there are no announced changes to the start of the college football regular season.

What the world will look like in late-August amid the coronavirus pandemic is still a mystery, but teams are still planning and preparing to take the field in a few months.

But that preparation looks a lot different than usual, and presents plenty of unique challenges that teams have to face.

With all NCAA activities canceled at the moment, teams can not be in their facilities. There are no team workouts. There are no spring practices.

So how are the Nittany Lions preparing and doing what they need to do to be ready whenever they can return to the field? They’re using what everyone else is using — Zoom.

“We’re really embracing the technology. It’s been really good for our staff. We’re all over Zoom…” James Franklin said. “We’re having one team meeting every week. We had 157 people on it, with staff, players, everything else. I’ve been meeting with positions, talking to the guys, answering any questions in smaller groups.”

Technology has allowed Penn State to keep in touch, allowing it to continue work on gameplans and schemes.

But reading and understanding the playbook is difficult when you can’t take the field and practice what you just learned.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of this work remotely, but face-to-face time is important,” Franklin said. “It’s one thing to know the playbook, have discussions, but you learn so much going against your defense everyday in practice. It’s challenging, no doubt about it.”

What makes it even more difficult for Penn State is that there has been plenty of changes in the coaching staff.

There were a number of new position coaches that joined the program recently, and they haven’t really had the chance to settle in yet.

“[The problems with working remotely] are magnified when you have coaching turnover and changes,” Franklin said. “Position coaches build relationships with their players, get a feel for how to coach them, how to work with them on the field.”

The most notable change is Kirk Ciarrocca taking over as offensive coordinator, meaning that the playbook will be different next season.

According to Franklin, there are some tweaks across the playbook with Penn State’s system and Minnesota’s system essentially merging.

Franklin says there is one scheme that is completely new, and for the time being, it can’t take the field to work on it.

It’s even tougher for incoming freshmen, who would need to learn a new playbook regardless of coaching turnover.

These incoming freshmen were starting to get acclimated with the team and the school, before they were forced to return home.

“Obviously they worked really hard in high school to graduate early to try and get a head start on their college career, and now they lost a good portion of that,” Franklin said. “I think with workouts, meetings have still been valuable, but spring ball is a huge part of that.”

But the concern isn’t just in learning a new playbook or getting comfortable. A question that many have is whether or not the players can stay in shape.

Franklin isn’t organizing team-wide workouts over zoom, as he and the training staff have spent this time figuring out what is available at home to each player.

The training staff is creating individual workouts to fit what each player needs and what they are capable of doing.

Franklin said it’s tougher for quarterbacks and receivers, with actually throwing a football not practical in this environment.

And when discussing how players can stay in shape, the discussion then moves to whether or not the players will be healthy and ready to play come late-August.

Franklin and his staff have discussed different plans and models for different types of scenarios and timelines.

But he doesn’t know what’s needed to be ready to play as scheduled.

“There’s a lot of different proposals being thrown out there,” Franklin said. “Longer camp, extra hours in the summer we’re able to work with them. But obviously right now it’s hard to even tell because we don’t know how long we’re going to be in this scenario.”

And while at the moment, there’s a lot more important issues than football, Franklin hopes his team can become a better group by the time this is all over.

“The best programs and the best individuals are going to handle this adversity the best,” Franklin said. “If we handle this the right way, we have an opportunity to grow from this, learn from this, learn some things about ourselves, and hopefully come out of this stronger.”