Penn State went on the road this week and won a game against a ranked Big Ten opponent.
And they were rewarded for it in the latest AP Poll.
The Nittany Lions moved up three places to No. 7.
Six Big Ten teams are currently ranked in the poll with Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (6), Penn State (7), Michigan (16), Minnesota (20) and Iowa (23).
Here is the entire top-25
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Georgia
11. Auburn
12. Oregon
13. Utah
14. Boise State
15. Texas
16. Michigan
17. Arizona State
18. Baylor
19. SMU
20. Minnesota
21. Cincinnati
22. Missouri
23. Iowa
24. Appalachian State
25. Washington