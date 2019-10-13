Penn State went on the road this week and won a game against a ranked Big Ten opponent.

And they were rewarded for it in the latest AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions moved up three places to No. 7.

Six Big Ten teams are currently ranked in the poll with Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (6), Penn State (7), Michigan (16), Minnesota (20) and Iowa (23).

Here is the entire top-25

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Utah

14. Boise State

15. Texas

16. Michigan

17. Arizona State

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Minnesota

21. Cincinnati

22. Missouri

23. Iowa

24. Appalachian State

25. Washington