Penn State has been relying on big, explosive plays all season long to jumpstart the offense, but the downfield passing game wasn’t effective during the Nittany Lions’ 17-10 win over Pitt.

Sean Clifford had a handful of opportunities to find receivers down field that had gotten separation over the top of the Panthers’ secondary, and he just missed the throws.

“I need to get better, I missed my shots today, that’s on me,” Clifford said after the win. “You know you get used to hitting big plays, and I feel like, I wouldn’t say during the week I lost focus on that, but I got a little comfortable and I just need to focus up.”

Clifford’s accuracy was a big issue for the Penn State offense in that last matchup.

“It’s not a frustration at myself, it’s a frustration of letting down KJ [Hamler] for example on that post,” Clifford said. “You know that’s a touchdown, that’s a great route, he had three to four yards of separation on the guy, I just can’t miss that.”

A lot of the struggles can be attributed to the aggressive man coverage scheme and blitzes that the Panthers brought, but a completion percentage below 50 percent is a number that jumps out.

Clifford only completed 14 of 30 pass attempts in the game, but did tally over 200 yards passing — a lot of which came on long runs after the catch.

“We had guys behind them but a couple of them we overthrew,” James Franklin said. “A couple of them we left inside, especially the vertical balls. We want to keep those on the outside even if they’re short. We want our receivers to leave room on the outside for the quarterback and be able to adjust to the ball and we didn’t do that.”

Even though it wasn’t ideal, the first year starting QB understands the value in a subpar passing performance early in the season.

“I’m really excited to watch this tape,” Clifford said. “This is going to be the best tape we’ve had so far for critiquing ourselves and just being a sponge of the game.”

With a bye week having come and gone, and a Friday night clash with Maryland fast approaching, Clifford has been laser focused on improving from his last performance.

“I think overall I’ve been seeing the field a lot better, keeping my eyes up, seeing safeties and doing the little things like that pretty well,” Clifford said. “Obviously I can take another jump there but I think number one [area to improve] would be footwork for me, number two being just accuracy and the deep ball. I thought that early on I did well [throwing the deep ball] and you know with a little bit of pressure I couldn’t put the ball in different spots to give our guys a chance to catch it and be more explosive.”

Clifford recognizes he has a ton of weapons in this offense, and he’s always focused on giving his playmakers an opportunity to do what they do best.

Against Pitt, Clifford did a good job of finding those playmakers in space and putting the ball where it needed to be for them to turn short passes into huge gains — KJ Hamler and Ricky Slade caught short passes in space that were turned into 30+ yard gains after the catch, both of which led to points on the board for the Nittany Lions.

“It’s two things, with footwork obviously being one of them and secondly just always giving a catchable ball,” Clifford said. “The perfect ball is not gonna happen every single time, but I got dogs all across the field that I know can make plays for this team so I just need to give them a chance every single time.”