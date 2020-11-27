Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 13 of college football is here and the season is approaching the final stretch for most conferences across the country.

Here are the best bets to make across all of college football this weekend.

No. 4 Ohio State -28 @ Illinois

After a week that saw Ohio State face its toughest challenge of the season in a close game against Indiana, the Buckeyes are going to be focused on making a statement in Champaign.

Illinois hasn’t thrown the ball well all season and has primarily relied on the rushing attack to win games this season.

The one area where Ohio State has been susceptible through its 4-0 start has been against the pass.

The Buckeyes are giving up a Big Ten-worst 291 passing yards per game — this could be the week they turn it around.

The Ohio State run defense is second in the conference in yards allowed per game, so the Buckeyes match up well against an Illini team that hasn’t been spectacular in any of their performances.

Ohio State usually covers big spreads like these against lower caliber opponents like Illinois.

Take the Buckeyes to win big.

No. 8 Northwestern -13 @ Michigan State

This Michigan State team is bad.

Northwestern proved last week that it's a top-3 team in the Big Ten this year with its 17-7 win over Wisconsin, and the Spartans have only trended downward since upsetting Michigan.

After the Wildcats defense held the Badgers to just one touchdown, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Michigan State gets into the endzone in this game.

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey and the Northwestern offense should be able to put up at least 20 points in this game while the defense will largely limit any Spartan chances.

Take the Wildcats to cover the 13-point spread, this game could play out very similarly to Indiana’s matchup with Michigan State earlier this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Young players vying for reps as Penn State football weathers rough patch A year ago, Caziah Holmes netted 117 all-purpose yards as the featured back for Cocoa High S…

Boston College -1 vs Louisville

This Boston College team has already faced its two toughest tests of the season in Clemson and Notre Dame, and it showed that it can compete at the highest level.

Despite not winning either matchup, the Eagles looked the part in those games and quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been great.

Jurkovec should lead this offense over a Louisville defense that will be playing with confidence after shutting out Syracuse.

All of Boston College’s losses have come to ranked opponents this season as it has played a far tougher schedule than the Cardinals.

Louisville doesn’t have as strong of a resume and even though these two teams look pretty even on paper, go with the team that has competed with the nation’s best over the course of the year.

Take the Eagles at just -1.

No. 6 Florida -25 vs Kentucky

Quarterback Kyle Trask and the high-powered Florida offense are due for a blowout win, and this week at home against Kentucky seems like the time and place.

The Gators get their best offensive weapon back for this game as tight end Kyle Pitts returns after undergoing nasal surgery that caused him to miss multiple games.

Pitts has already caught eight touchdown passes this season despite missing some time — he is widely regarded as the best tight end in the country ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Florida’s offense should put up monster numbers against Wildcats defense despite them putting up solid numbers in the SEC so far this season.

But the Gators’ defense is in need of a big week to boost their confidence after giving up at least 17 points in their last five games.

Kentucky’s offense ranks last in the SEC in total yards per game with just over 300.

The Wildcats won’t be able to keep up with one of the most potent offenses in the country.

Florida covering the massive 25-point spread is the best bet.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE