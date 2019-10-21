Football vs. Michigan, Sutherland (26) and Mason Young
Safety Jonathan Sutherland (26) talks to Mason Young, 8, of Boalsburg, Pa., before the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019. Young wrote Sutherland a letter of support after Sutherland received a controversial letter.

 Ken Minamoto

Earlier this month, after Jonathan Sutherland received a hateful letter from a Penn State alum, a young fan decided to write a letter of his own.

Mason Young decided to write a letter to tell Sutherland that he was his favorite player and that he loved his hair.

On Saturday, they finally got to meet.

