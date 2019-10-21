Earlier this month, after Jonathan Sutherland received a hateful letter from a Penn State alum, a young fan decided to write a letter of his own.

Mason Young decided to write a letter to tell Sutherland that he was his favorite player and that he loved his hair.

I was not going to post this but I am too proud not to, and seeing that other clown’s letter over and over thoughtmaybe one penned by my son with thought and and some humor might be what we all need. As promised to him last night this went in the mail today to Mr Sutherland. pic.twitter.com/NfNkaf2ukU — DYPSUTailgater (@PSUFootballLife) October 8, 2019

On Saturday, they finally got to meet.

Beaver Stadium Extra caught up with young fan Mason Young on Saturday. You won't want to miss this story! 🦁#WeAre pic.twitter.com/xNmyBrNJMb — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 20, 2019