The 2019 college football season has just ended, but oddsmakers are already looking ahead to next season.

After a 11-2 season and a victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, oddsmakers have given Penn State 30/1 odds to win the 2020 National Championship, the highest odds the Nittany Lions have been given since the 2017 season.

Odds to win 2020 @CFBPlayoff title via @SuperBookUSA:Clem 9/4OhioSt 3/1Bama 6/1UGA, LSU 8/1UF 14/1Aub, ND, OU, Ore, PSU, A&M 30/1Mich, Texas 40/1Wis 60/1ArizSt, ISU, Minn, OkSt, Tenn, USC, Utah, Wash 100/1Iowa 200/1FSU, Ind, Miami, Neb, TCU, UCF, VT 300/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020

In addition to Westgate SuperBook, Caesars SportsBook has the Nittany Lions pegged at 30/1 to win next year's national title. BetOnline and Bovada — two popular online sportsbooks — have Penn State's odds at 33/1 and 50/1 respectively.

The Nittany Lions have the second-best national title odds among Big Ten teams, trailing only Ohio State, who checks in at 3/1. Penn State is also given a better chance to win the title than Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska by most sportsbooks.

The Nittany Lions are expected to return eight starters on offense, and five starters on defense next season, including quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Micah Parsons.