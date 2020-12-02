In another week of NFL action, a handful of Nittany Lions made big impacts for their respective teams.

Here are the former Penn Staters who performed best in Week 12.

Robbie Gould

In his 16th professional season, Robbie Gould is still winning games at the highest level.

Gould willed the San Francisco 49ers to their fifth victory of the season with a 42-yard field goal as time expired to propel his team to a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

A former first-team All-Pro selection, Gould went undrafted in the 2005 NFL Draft before finding a spot on the Chicago Bears’ roster as a rookie, eventually spending 11 seasons in the Windy City.

Gould played for Penn State for four seasons and scored a total of 232 points for Joe Paterno in the early 2000s.

The 49ers next play Monday in a primetime matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Allen Robinson

The most reliable option for a dysfunctional Chicago offense this season, Allen Robinson once again showed why he’s a difference-maker for the skidding Bears.

Robinson tallied 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in Chicago’s 41-25 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Both of Robinson’s touchdown grabs came in short-yardage situations from the goal line.

Robinson spent three seasons in Happy Valley before being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The No. 1 receiver on the Bears’ roster and a former Pro Bowler, Robinson has registered 829 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in 11 games played this season.

Chicago will look to end its five-game losing streak Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Mike Gesicki

As the Miami Dolphins further bolstered their winning record Sunday, Mike Gesicki’s performance was best characterized by one word — efficiency.

Gesicki had just two catches, but caught one for a touchdown and totaled 35 receiving yards as Miami defeated the divisional rival New York Jets 20-3.

A second-round pick in 2018, Gesicki towered over a New York defensive back in the end zone to catch his third touchdown of the 2020 campaign.

The Dolphins, now 7-4, next take the field Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kevin Givens

Just two seasons into his NFL career after going undrafted, Kevin Givens has found a consistent role on the San Francisco defensive line.

Givens totaled two tackles and one tackle-for-loss while also recovering a fumble in the 49ers’ win over the Rams.

An Altoona native, Givens has picked up 10 tackles and one sack in his first full season on San Francisco’s active roster.

