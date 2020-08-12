Tuesday was a day which will likely be remembered among college football fans for years to come.

It became the day the sport was partially halted as the Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first two Power Five conferences to officially cancel fall sports for the 2020 season.

And while the status of the conferences around the country are constantly changing, here are where all the Power Five conferences stand as far as playing college football this fall.

Big Ten

The Big Ten was the first to make the decision to suspend its athletics among the Power Five conferences as commissioner Kevin Warren announced that the fall sports season would not be played in 2020.

The conference released a statement saying that this was not an easy decision but one “which was based on multiple factors.”

It also says in the statement that “the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

The Big Ten stated it would explore options to play its fall sports in the spring, should conditions allow.

Pac-12

The Pac-12 decided to suspend all of its fall sports shortly after the Big Ten came out with its announcement on Tuesday.

But the conference was a bit more specific with its timing than the Big Ten was as it states that no sports will take place until the end of the calendar year.

Update on the 2020-21 Pac-12 season below.https://t.co/G6VxDO2VM2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 11, 2020

This means that winter athletics such as basketball will also be put on hold until at least Jan. 1 or perhaps longer.

“The decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice,” the release stated.

Like the Big Ten, the Pac-12 made it clear the health and safety of its student-athletes are at the forefront of this issue and they will not resume any activity until it is a safe enough environment for everyone involved.

ACC

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed its operations for the time being, the ACC says it still intends to play as scheduled this fall.

Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy — The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020

Like the other conferences, the ACC says their students, faculty and community are top-priorities but also feel that they can carry on as planned, due to the medical advice they have received.

The conference is still leaving the door open for cancelation in the future, stating “we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

The first scheduled ACC game will be played on Sept. 10, which is less than one month away.

SEC

The SEC also released a statement shortly after the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to cancel the fall sports season.

This statement was released by commissioner Greg Sankey who said he is looking to learn from the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12.

But despite those concerns, he feels comfortable with going on with the season as planned as the conference continues to “educate and care for [its] student-athletes everyday.”

The start date of the SEC season is still up in the air as a fully revised schedule has yet to be released.

Big 12

The Big 12 took a bit longer to come out with its initial statement as it was the only conference not to give an update on Tuesday.

But it did release something on Wednesday morning which confirmed it will plan to play the season with an altered, conference-only schedule.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s statement confirms the conference is proceeding with the season after he and the conference’s board of commissioners agreed to it in a meeting on Tuesday night.

They will enforce strict regulations which include three tests per week for high contact sports and conference-only play.

The first conference games will take place on September 26 with all ten teams in action.