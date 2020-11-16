The Big Ten has eclipsed the halfway point of its 8-game regular season, and while not all teams have played four games thus far, the conference is starting to take shape heading into the final stretch.

Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State have fallen into a tailspin while Northwestern and Indiana have surprised many as two of the Big Ten’s best.

Here is what happened across the conference in Week 4.

Four teams remain perfect

Ohio State remains the top-ranked team in the Big Ten after its game against Maryland was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Terrapins’ program.

Indiana had another dominant performance as it shut out Michigan State in a 24-0 win that saw the Hoosiers’ defense force more turnovers and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throw for over 300 yards.

Cornerback Tiawan Mullen hauled in two interceptions, and, in turn, the Spartans replaced starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi with freshman Payton Thorne.

Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was unstoppable, as he recorded 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He climbed to the top of the Big Ten’s receiving ranks with 424 total yards this season.

Northwestern came out on top 27-20 in a back-and-forth game against Purdue.

Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey went 23-for-36 for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead his side to its fourth win of the season.

Wisconsin played just its second game of the season on the road against Michigan and won comfortably to improve to 2-0.

Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz returned from coronavirus protocol and threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as the Badgers won big in Ann Arbor 49-11.

Perennial powerhouses struggle

Penn State dropped its fourth consecutive game to start the season against Nebraska. The Nittany Lions are now 0-4 for the first time since 2001 and the only winless team in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines scored just 11 points in their loss to Wisconsin that saw quarterback Joe Milton struggle mightily against the Badgers' defense.

Milton completed just nine passes on 19 attempts and also threw two interceptions as Michigan fell to 1-3 on the season.

Michigan State is now 1-3 as well after its loss to Indiana.

After winning 11 games just a season ago, Minnesota is now 1-3 after losing to Iowa on Friday night 35-7.

The Hawkeyes’ defense shut down Gophers’ quarterback Tanner Morgan and the entire Minnesota offense.

The middle of the pack

The Cornhuskers sit at 1-2 after their first win of the season over Penn State.

Iowa is the lone 2-2 team in the Big Ten after its win over the Gophers, and the Hawkeyes’ defense has been dominant in the process. The unit ranks third in yards allowed per game as well as points allowed per game.

Purdue sits at 2-1 after its first loss of the season to Northwestern.

The Boilermakers are now in third place in the Big Ten West.

Illinois beat Rutgers 23-20. The Scarlet Knights’ quarterback Noah Vedral threw three interceptions as the Illini made a second half comeback to claim their first win of the season. Both teams are now 1-3.