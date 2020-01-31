Idaho, Adisa Isaac (20) Sings Alma Mater with Sean Spencer
Defensive End Adisa Isaac (20) sings the alma mater with Associate Head Coach, Sean Spencer, after the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

 James Leavy

Longtime Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is headed to the NFL to take a job with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. 

In the wake of the news, current and former Penn State players took to social media to express their respect and support of their former coach. 

Penn State's defensive front was given the "Wild Dogs" nickname under Spencer, and his former players were sad to see him leave. 

