Longtime Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is headed to the NFL to take a job with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

In the wake of the news, current and former Penn State players took to social media to express their respect and support of their former coach.

Huge shoutout to my coach and mentor!!! Fostered a true brotherhood and brought the intensity every day. Nothing but love and respect ❤️✊🏽@SpenceChaos https://t.co/ccGCxemGeM — Yetur Gross-Matos (@__lobo99) January 31, 2020

Some people are coaches and some people are fathers! Coach Spence made me feel like I was one of his own children along with many other players he gave us laughs picked us up while we was down! One of realest out! Gave me first chance. Love you dawg until next time. @SpenceChaos pic.twitter.com/nSUemvlgHF — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) January 31, 2020

“A teacher affects eternity, he can never tell where his influence stops” Beyond grateful for the relationship we’ve built over the the few years, one of the realist individuals I’ve encountered.. See you soon Rasta! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FKFovibi0I — Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦 (@OttawasVeryOwn) January 31, 2020

Since I stepped on campus coach Spence has been like a father to me. I can’t put into words how much he means to all of us, he’s the reason why we’re here. Without him, there is no us. Can’t thank him enough for all he’s done. This one hurts but I’m beyond happy for my OG! https://t.co/qjxI4ZN8rK — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) January 31, 2020

Penn State's defensive front was given the "Wild Dogs" nickname under Spencer, and his former players were sad to see him leave.

😔Wild Dogs For Life — Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) January 31, 2020