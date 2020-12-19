Penn State will not be accepting a bowl invite for the 2020 season.

After finishing 4-5, Penn State announced on its Twitter page that it will not be accepting an invite to a bowl game.

According to a release from Penn State, the decision was led by the student-athletes and supported by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

"Our student-athletes have made tremendous sacrifices this season in order to play the game they love," Barbour said in a release. "Because of their commitment to our process and protocols, we have remained healthy and are one of two teams in the Big Ten Conference to play in all nine scheduled games. Very few teams have handled playing during the pandemic as well as our program has, which fills me with Penn State pride. Our student-athletes will now have the opportunity for a well-deserved break to enjoy time with their families before returning for the spring semester. I would also like the recognize all of the coaches and support staff members who have also made numerous sacrifices of their own for our student-athletes to compete this fall and moving forward."

Penn State finishes with its first losing season since 2004 when it went 4-7.

This will be the first time the Nittany Lions won’t compete in a bowl game since the 2013 season.

In a statement, Franklin cited the team wanting to spend times "with loved ones" as the main reason for not wanting to participate in another game.

"This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times," Franklin said in a statement. "We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally.

"This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester."