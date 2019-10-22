Allen Robinson

Robinson had another dominant performance for Chicago in a losing effort to the Saints.

The sixth year wideout hauled in 10 passes for 87 yards and a single touchdown.

On his lone touchdown reception, Robinson torched his defender and found space in the back of the endzone for the score.

10 receptions 87 yards 1 TDAnother nice one for former @PennStateFball star @AllenRobinson. pic.twitter.com/iNwDMOCqkd(via @thecheckdown) — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 21, 2019

Robinson is in the top 20 players in total receiving yards after his week seven performance and continues to be the Bears’ top target.

Saquon Barkley

Both Penn State fans and Giants fans were beyond excited to see the return of running back phenom Saquon Barkley on Saturday.

Barkley returned to the field for the first time since spraining his ankle in week three against Tampa Bay.

The former Nittany Lion was back to his usual self, finishing with 72 yards on 18 total carries along with a single touchdown on a tough run up the middle against the Cardinals.

Barkley also had multiple highlight reel plays as per usual, one coming on a beautiful spin move in the backfield to avoid a loss of yards.

Nick Scott

We haven’t heard a whole lot about Nick Scott in his time with the Rams as he contributes mostly on special teams, but on Sunday he made the most notable play so far in his young NFL career.

Los Angeles decided to fake a punt on fourth down, and punter Johnny Hekker passed the ball to Scott who came away with a big gain.

Former Penn State defensive back Nick Scott converts for the Rams on the fake punt pic.twitter.com/7cwrJcq68R — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 20, 2019

Scott isn’t a stranger to having the ball in his hands on offense. The rookie started his career at Penn State as a running back, and that experience paid off on Sunday.

Troy Apke

Much like another former Penn State safety, Nick Scott, Troy Apke has been mostly a special teams player this season.

But when the Redskins usual safety left the game with an injury, Apke stepped into his place and made the most of his opportunity, bringing down an interception thrown by San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garropolo.

Another former Penn State defensive back making plays in the NFL today, Troy Apke with his first career INT pic.twitter.com/lHTwbcxeyF — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) October 20, 2019

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is starting to put it together in his second season in the NFL.

The tight end had a solid game with four receptions for 41 yards against the Bills in a losing effort as the Dolphins fell to 0-6 on the season.

Gesicki’s most impressive play of the day came on a third down when Ryan Fitzpatrick found the tight end for 17 yards thanks to an acrobatic effort to get back to the ball.

mike gesicki with a big third down catch pic.twitter.com/j3jp0h9KkZ — josh houtz (@houtz) October 20, 2019