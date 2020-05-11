Despite a concern that the college football season won't happen as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, SuperBookUSA has released its current odds for who will be crowned the Big Ten Champion.

Penn State currently is in a tie for second best odds, as the Nittany Lions have 7/1 odds with Wisconsin.

Odds to win Big Ten via @SuperBookUSA:Ohio State 2/5Penn State, Wisconsin 7/1Michigan, Minnesota 16/1Nebraska 30/1Iowa 50/1Indiana 80/1Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue 100/1Illinois, Maryland 300/1Rutgers 1,000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020

Coming off of three straight conference titles, Ohio State leads the way with 2/5 odds and will look for the first four-peat in Big Ten football history.

Rounding out the top five is Michigan and Minnesota with 16/1 odds to win the title.