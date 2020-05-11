Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Head coach James Franklin
Despite a concern that the college football season won't happen as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, SuperBookUSA has released its current odds for who will be crowned the Big Ten Champion.

Penn State currently is in a tie for second best odds, as the Nittany Lions have 7/1 odds with Wisconsin.

Coming off of three straight conference titles, Ohio State leads the way with 2/5 odds and will look for the first four-peat in Big Ten football history.

Rounding out the top five is Michigan and Minnesota with 16/1 odds to win the title.

