As the 2020 NFL Draft came to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon, five former Penn Staters heard their name called and will be moving on to the NFL.

This would end up becoming the third year in a row in which the Nittany Lions had five or more players selected, a mark which hasn’t been reached since 1991-1993.

And while some had to wait longer to hear their selection than others, each player will bring something critical to their respective organizations.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panthers (2nd round)

The goal for newly appointed Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was clear in his first NFL draft; defense, defense and some more defense.

Carolina had arguably its worst defense in franchise history last year, giving up 29.4 points per game which is the highest in Panthers history and was good enough for 31st in the NFL.

The team responded by using all seven of its picks on defensive players, something which has not happened in the common draft era which began in 1967.

This included former Nittany Lion defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos who was taken with the 38th overall pick.

Gross-Matos will sure up both the pass rush and run defense for Carolina, both of which took a hit when former all-pro linebacker Luke Kuechly called it a career earlier this off season.

Now Rhule has the defense rebuilt with plenty of youth which should allow Gross-Matos, who many considered a first round talent, to see the field right away in a starting spot.

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos (2nd round)

Broncos general manager John Elway made it clear that he wanted to help his young quarterback Drew Lock early on in the NFL draft by getting him some weapons on the outside.

But Denver’s front office did just that by drafting an impressive duo at receiver which includes Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and former Nittany Lion KJ Hamler.

Hamler brings impressive skills to Denver as he is the type of player that will help groom a young quarterback in being a playmaking receiver.

He is one of those special players in which you just get the ball into his hands and watch him work as his unique speed and first step ability have led to some big plays while at Penn State.

This should drastically improve Denver’s lackluster passing game which ranked 28th in the league last season in which Lock was missing the talent on the outside.

John Reid, Houston Texans (4th round)

For a team who finished in first place last season and won a playoff game, Houston had some big problems on defense last season.

They tried to improve on this in the NFL draft by selecting four defensive players with their five picks including cornerback John Reid in the fourth round.

Houston really struggled in terms of cornerback play last year as they finished the year 29th in passing defense in what seemed to be a carousel of corners going up and down the depth chart.

Now former Nittany Lion head coach Bill O’Brien is looking from some stability at the position, which Reid will look to bring with his presence in covering slot receivers in nickel sets.

Cam Brown, New York Giants (6th round)

Cam Brown, who was selected in the sixth round by the Giants, will look to bring some athleticism and firepower to a defense which was toward the bottom third of the league in most defensive categories last season.

His mobility at his size is a rather impressive trait and it will allow him to play in pass coverage in addition to stopping the run.

While he will remain as more of a depth piece for the Giants to begin his career, he will certainly get the chance to prove his worth especially with the struggles at that position in recent years.

Brown is also familiar with newly acquired defensive line coach Sean Spencer who made the jump from Happy Valley to New York earlier this year.

Robert Windsor, Indianapolis Colts (6th round)

The final Nittany Lion selected in the 2020 draft was defensive tackle Robert Windsor.

Windsor will bring a tireless work ethic to an Indianapolis Colts defense which has a solid foundation on the defensive line which includes newly acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Windsor will have the opportunity to learn behind some talented veterans while providing some crucial depth for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

While Windsor may end up on the practice squad or be inactive on game day to start the season, he will have some valuable time to develop more at the NFL level.