EAST LANSING, Michigan — Penn State’s recent struggles against Michigan State have been well documented in the lead-up to Saturday’s matchup.

In fact, the Nittany Lions have not won in East Lansing since 2009, and have lost to the Spartans by a combined total of five points in the last two seasons.

But on Saturday, this one was virtually over from the opening kickoff.

Penn State scored three touchdowns on its first five possessions and held Michigan State scoreless for nearly 38 minutes en route to a convincing 28-7 victory on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s eighth win of the season.

Clifford shines away from home

While his numbers haven’t blown anyone away to this point, Sean Clifford is settling into a groove at this juncture in the season.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Clifford had helped lead his team to an average margin of victory of 30 points per game over its 7-0 start, and has played some of his best football on the road.

Clifford threw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns against Maryland and navigated the Nittany Lions to a win in a raucous Kinnick Stadium against Iowa.

On what seemed to be a less-than-ideal day for throwing the football, the young quarterback delivered again away from Beaver Stadium.

Clifford was locked-in from the start, tossing three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and leading Penn State to a 21-0 lead at the break.

After connecting with Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown on the Nittany Lions’ first possession of the second half, the offense was mostly quiet for the remainder of the game as torrential rain continued to fall.

Nonetheless, the first-year starter turned in another solid performance on the road to remain perfect on the season.

For the game, Clifford finished 18-for-32 for 189 yards passing and a quarterback rating of 140.9.

Defense keeps on rolling

It’s no secret that Penn State’s defense has been one of the best units in the country this season.

The Nittany Lions have been able to ride their defense for the majority of their victories this season, and even though the offense performed well on Saturday, the defense was still the backbone of this win.

Entering this contest, Penn State had not given up a touchdown in the first quarter this season, had yielded only 3 first-quarter points in seven games and had given up just 20 first-half points in the last five games.

All of those statistics held true on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions were dominant from start to finish defensively, only surrendering one touchdown and held Michigan State to just 3.6 yards per play for the game.

Coming into the weekend, there was a lot of talk about this being a trap game for a Penn State side that had just won a pair of hard-fought games against Iowa and Michigan in consecutive weeks.

But as has been the case all season long, the Nittany Lions’ defensive unit would not allow it.

Tough stretch for the Spartans

Before this game even kicked off on Saturday, Michigan State was going through the most difficult portion of its schedule.

The Spartans had been outscored 72-10 in its last two contests — blowout losses against Wisconsin and Ohio State — heading into another battle with a Top-10 opponent.

While this result was not quite as lopsided as previous weeks, Michigan State dropped its third straight game and still has to travel to Ann Arbor for a date with No. 19 Michigan in three weeks.

Brian Lewerke’s struggles on offense continued on Saturday, as he completed just 50 percent of his passes and threw for 164 yards and an interception.

The Spartans offense was limited and its typically solid defense was broken down on multiple occasions by Clifford and Penn State’s talented skill position players.

With games against Illinois, Rutgers and Maryland still on the schedule, it’s entirely possible that Michigan State still wins three out of its next four games to end the regular season at 7-5.

However, the hard times that have fallen on coach Mark D’Antonio’s team could certainly persist in the near future.