Ten games have come and gone, and there’s been plenty on the line in all of them.

But this whole time, Nov. 23 has been in the back of everyone’s minds. It’s hard to deny it.

But now, that date is only a week away.

The Buckeyes are coming.

The No. 2 team in the country is next on the schedule, with the Big Ten East and a possible playoff berth on the line.

Penn State got back in the win column Saturday against Indiana, but a lot of work has to be done to get ready for Ohio State.

There’s going to be a lot of emotions this week, but the team is already stressing the importance of staying focused.

“We’re still going to come with a 1-0 mentality,” Micah Parsons said. “We’re still going to come in on Monday, watch film, come out hard Tuesday, hard Wednesday, and finish off the week strong.”

Three weeks ago, there was a lot of hype around this matchup. After the last two games, there is plenty of doubt around whether the Nittany Lions can stop the Buckeyes.

They are aware of this already.

“Obviously they are an explosive team, I’ve watched them make a lot of explosive plays,” Parsons said. “If we make them earn it we can do a good job.”

Penn State’s secondary and defense’s overall lack of tackling makes it hard to predict an upset.

The unit let Peyton Ramsey and the rest of the Indiana offense move the ball with relative ease, a week after Minnesota's Tanner Morgan did the same.

A loss this week could have been a huge deflator for the Nittany Lions, giving them no shot against the Buckeyes.

But even though the game wasn’t perfect, a win’s a win, and they got back on track.

“It’s a big confidence boost, especially coming off of a loss last week,” linebacker Jan Johnson said. “Just confidence that we got a W and we’re moving in the right direction. We just have to go out there and clean some stuff up. Make sure we’re on our A-game.”

Even with its relative struggles, Penn State still beat the Hoosiers and were a few yards from beating the Gophers. This team is still 9-1, and have often found ways to win, even when it wasn’t pretty.

“I think we proved we were ready since week one…” Parsons said. “We’ve been ready for this. We’ve been ready for this moment.”

Even though some fans may already be calling this a loss, Parsons knows that what happens outside the team facility doesn’t matter.

It’s all about the people on the inside.

“There’s always going to be outside noise, but we’re never going to doubt each other,” Parsons said. “We’re a brotherhood. I have a 100 percent belief in every player on this team.”

Parsons’ history with Ohio State is common knowledge at this point, but regardless of that, he’s understandably excited for the opportunity to play in this type of game.

“Games like Ohio State-Penn State,” Parsons said. “This is where you can make a name for yourself.”

Sean Clifford, an Ohio native, expressed excitement in going back to play in his home state.

“I’m very excited,” Clifford said. “I’m pretty jacked already.”

The young quarterback’s emotions have talked about plenty of times this season, and if Penn State wants to steal one, him keeping a level-head is going to be important.

But that doesn’t just apply to Clifford.

This is a young team, playing in a game with a ton of stakes.

But Johnson isn’t worried.

“The younger guys will understand what this game will mean to us,” Johnson said. “They’re going to be prepared. We recruit these guys to play in big games.”

Even though Penn State has never talked about this Ohio State game, the importance of the little things in games like these have been a major focus.

“This is what we talk about at the beginning of the season,” Johnson said. “Buckle down, don’t do anything out of the ordinary, just making sure we’re crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s.”

It might take a perfect performance for Penn State to win next Saturday. And to be honest, beyond the Maryland game, this team really hasn’t done that.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the dynamic Buckeye offense presents a unique challenge, in a game with everything on the line.

But it will be business as usual for the Nittany Lions — maybe with an asterisk.

“We’re going to go out there and ball,” Parsons said. “Maybe just a little bit harder.”