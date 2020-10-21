Last November, Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter entered the transfer portal and officially left the program for Florida in January.

A couple of months after Shorter’s departure, Nittany Lion standout KJ Hamler was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft — leaving just one returning player on the roster who hit the double-digit mark in receptions a season ago.

But now, with a new position coach in Taylor Stubblefield and young talent arriving in the locker room, the rather unknown wide receiver group is raring to prove the skeptics wrong.

Headlining the position group is junior Jahan Dotson, who was the only wide receiver besides Hamler to catch a touchdown last season and was second on the program’s receiving yards leaderboard behind only Pat Freiermuth in 2019.

Dotson, now the most experienced player in Stubblefield’s position group, started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions in 2019 and was ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten in yards per reception with 18.07.

With his command on the field cemented through 21 collegiate games, Dotson is now looking to translate his leadership and guidance into tangible results in the receiving game.

This starts with leading his teammates as they work on making catches of every difficulty.

“We’ve got to minimize those drops, we had a big problem with that my freshman year [2018],” Dotson said. “We have guys who can catch the ball and go up to get the ball in any kind of situation — we’re working on our hands every day.”

As a team, Penn State completed just 58.8% of its passes and reached the 200-yard passing mark just three times in 2019.

Dotson, Cam Sullivan-Brown and Parker Washington were listed as starters on Penn State’s first depth chart of the season Tuesday.

Washington, a true freshman out of Texas, is the only first-year player to control a starting position on the depth chart.

And there’s ample reason behind that decision to push him into Big Ten action right away.

Since arriving on campus and beginning practice, Washington has impressed with his spectacular play ability and has been noticed by everyone affiliated with Penn State’s offense, including the helm of the program — James Franklin.

“Usually when a guy makes a one-handed catch, everybody goes crazy,” Franklin said. “But [Washington] has done it so many times that it’s almost like it’s the expectation for him to make those types of catches.”

Washington’s spectacular catches haven’t just been demonstrated in practice, as he also garnered national attention for his efforts as a senior in high school at Fort Bend Travis.

One of Washington’s performances made waves on social media, and was eventually featured on FS1’s “First Thing’s First” after the receiver made an early season highlight.

While the Nittany Lion receivers may not boast a ton of combined experience among them, they all believe in their abilities to make opposing defenses pay when they underestimate Penn State’s passing game.

“I have the opportunity to make plays, the way Coach Ciarrocca has set up this offense is just explosive,” Sullivan-Brown said. “I just have the opportunity to step in there, catch the ball, make plays, score touchdowns and hopefully push us to a championship.”

Sullivan-Brown appeared in just four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 after suffering a season-ending injury.

Entering his first season in Happy Valley, Ciarrocca transformed his Minnesota offense in three seasons with the Golden Gophers — culminating with a Big Ten West best 34.1 points per game in 2019.

Expecting his receivers to be able to make big plays in the passing game, Ciarrocca knows it can’t be a one-man show if Penn State wants to make chunk plays consistently.

It’ll take everybody.

“We believe in explosive plays, but explosive plays come from execution,” Ciarrocca said. “You’re not going to get that receiver on that one-on-one post shot over the top unless everybody else has been doing their jobs play after play.”

Aside from big yardage plays, Ciarrocca also believes the receivers are better suited to make fast cuts on their routes to get the ball out of quarterback Sean Clifford’s hands quicker than they were a season ago.

“The biggest thing about the growth I’ve seen from the wide receivers is that they’re playing faster,” Ciarrocca said. “When the ball is snapped, they have a plan for what the receiver has to do to get from point A to point B as fast and efficiently as possible.”

As the wide receivers and the rest of the Nittany Lion program enter their Week 1 matchup against Indiana on Saturday, the coaches and players believe the talent on both sides of the ball have positively influenced the wide receivers’ development in practice this offseason.

“I think one of the things that’s really good is the ‘iron sharpens iron’ mentality, and we’re as good as we’ve been in the secondary,” Franklin said. “The battles that those guys have had in practice every single day are going to make both units better.”

Its first season opener on the road since losing to Temple in 2015, Penn State knows it must avoid any early jitters to grab an important win in Bloomington — and the wide receivers will look to play a big role in the offensive scheme.

But even if the wide receiver position group does come out flat on Saturday, Ciarrocca and the Nittany Lion coaching staff are excited for what the wideouts can do if they live up to their potential.

“We still have a lot of room to grow there, which is the exciting part for me,” Ciarrocca said. “They’re getting better every single day.”

