Three Penn State athletes were honored by the university on Friday.

Women's soccer's Kaleigh Riehl and men's lacrosse's Grant Ament won the Ernest B. McCoy Memorial Award while football's Blake Gillikin won the John W. Oswald Award.

The Ernest B. McCoy Memorial Award is given out annually to one male and one female senior student-athlete for their achievements in both athletics and academics, named after the former Dean of College of Physical Education and Athletic Director.

Riehl is the third women's soccer player to be recognized with the McCoy award since 2016, with fellow College Cup winners Britt Eckerstrom and Emily Ogle also rewarded in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Riehl was the co-captain on a team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this year, while also setting the record for most minutes played by a position player in the NCAA Division I history, surpassing USWNT mainstay Becky Sauerbrunn.

Riehl started all 101 games in her Penn State career.

She was recognized as an All-American twice in her career, while also having three Big Ten Tournament wins under her belt along with the College Cup win her freshman year.

Riehl will continue her soccer career in the NWSL, with Sky Blue FC selecting the Nittany Lions defensive stalwart with the 11th pick in the NWSL Draft.

Ament has been setting records on the Penn State men's lacrosse team with 284 points and 191 assists that lead the Big Ten as well.

Ament was a four-time All-American honoree, with two first-team accolades in his junior and senior season.

In his junior season, he was named as a Tewaarton finalist for the best college lacrosse player in the nation, while leading the Nittany Lions to their first Big Ten regular season title and tournament win, as well as a semifinal run into the NCAA Tournament.

He was honored with the Turnbull Award for Outstanding Attackman as he clinched the NCAA single-season record for assists and assists per game.

The Oswald award was awarded to seniors for their outstanding leadership in at least one of several areas of activity in the university.

Gillikin received the award with his academic achievements and community service.

Gillikin is on the first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American twice, as well as having the highest senior and cumulative GPA on the football team.

He was co-winners with Trent Gordon for the team's Public Service Award, and was a Pop Warner Award finalist for "making a difference on the field, in the classroom and in his community, and serves as a role model to Pop Warner's young student athletes."

Gillikin, a team captain in 2019, has started as a punter for all 53 games of his career since 2016. He was tied at second with his 43.03 in career punting average in Penn State history, while also being the only player with seven 65-plus yards punts and four 70-plus yards punts in a single season.