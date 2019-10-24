As we near the midpoint of the NFL’s regular season, we’ve seen plenty of star players emerge as elite fantasy options.

With only six matchups left before the start of the fantasy playoffs, every win counts, and knowing which players to throw into the starting lineup will be crucial for fantasy owners to secure a playoff berth for their team.

For owners unsure of who to play this week, we’ve got you covered with one player to start and one to leave on the bench at each position in Week 8.

Quarterbacks

By Ryan Lam

Start: Matthew Stafford - Detroit Lions

That Giants defense is not good. It helped spark Kirk Cousins’ revival and kind of held its own against a banged-up New England team on a short rest, but the latest game saw the unit fall to Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals and Chase Edmonds.

This is a telltale sign that the Giants defense is flawed in multiple facets of the game, and a seasoned QB like Stafford, with weapons like Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson, can take advantage of it.

The only blemish is that standout RB Kerryon Johnson is on injured reserve, but that could also mean Matt Patricia would need to lean on Stafford more. Stafford also threw for four touchdowns against a stellar Minnesota defense last week at home, and you simply can’t compare the New York and Minnesota defenses.

Sit: Kyle Allen - Carolina Panthers

Kyle Allen has been one of the younger phenoms of the league, stepping in for Cam Newton and picking up four straight wins.

However, this 49ers defense is for real with its pass rush with players like Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford.

He has cleaned up his fumbling problems early on, but this is another big pass-rushing team he’ll have to be wary off after losing the ball three times against the Texans. That said, the Panthers showed that they could still produce, but this is too much of a coin flip to be risking on.

Honorable mention would be Baker Mayfield against New England, but that would just be me taking the easy way out.

Running backs

By Andrew Porterfield

Start: Todd Gurley II, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley II has had an uncharacteristic start to the season, facing injuries and being held to only 3.8 yards per carry.

He has a chance to rekindle his flame against the Bengals, the NFL’s worst when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game. Cincinnati is letting opposing offenses put up 189 rushing yards per game, which is 28 yards worse than the league’s second worst: the Miami Dolphins. Look for Gurley II to boom this weekend and put up his season’s best in rushing yards.

Sit: Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

Coming off of a season-high 124 rushing yards, Jacobs will slow down against a stout Texans defense.

He endured a shoulder strain in last week’s game against the Packers, and while he isn’t expected to miss any time, J.J. Watt and company will have no mercy on the rookie out of Alabama.

Houston is allowing only 84.3 rushing yards per game, which is third best in the league behind only New England and Tampa Bay.

Jacobs will bust after two straight 100+ yard games as the Texans defense bounces back following a disappointing one score loss against Indianapolis.

Wide receivers

By Tanyon Loose

Start: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Sutton has already gotten off to an incredible start to the year.

The second year wideout is averaging a stellar 15.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues while playing in an offense that could be described as anything but explosive. Sutton faces the Colts this week who have been decent throughout the year.

However, the Colts’ secondary has been littered with injuries for weeks now and has given up over 300 passing yards in 3 out of 4 of its recent games. On top of that, the departure of fellow WR Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers has opened up an extra 4-5 receptions per game for Broncos receivers.

Over the coming weeks, Sutton could easily elevate himself to low-end WR1 status.

Sit: DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

While Moore has been impressive over the past two weeks, he faces the clear number two defense in the league this week in the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore has seen both his targets and receptions increase over the past two games, as it appears he and backup QB Kyle Allen have finally gotten on the same page.

This trend will likely be broken as Moore will be facing a defense that has allowed just 13 receptions per game on a mere 50% catch rate for opposing receivers while giving up only one touchdown per game on average.

Moore has seen himself rise back to WR2 status recently, but this week he can’t be seen as anything more than a low-mid tier WR3. If you have other options, use them.

Tight ends

By Malcolm Wilson

Start: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Austin Hooper is having one of the most productive seasons of his career, and a favorable matchup against Seattle this week should help him continue that trend.

With 526 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on the year, the fourth-year tight end is averaging 17.8 points per week in PPR formats and has logged three games with 20-plus points.

Registering at least 6 receptions in four of his last five games, Hooper has seen a high volume of targets from quarterback Matt Ryan all season long.

Additionally, the departure of Falcons wide receiver Mohammed Sanu via a trade to New England on Tuesday should lead to an even greater increase in targets for Hooper going forward.

Atlanta hosts Seattle at home this week, and despite their relative success this season, the Seahawks’ defense has allowed the fourth most points in the league to tight ends this season and ranks 19th in passing defense.

All of these factors are almost guaranteed to lead to another explosive performance from Austin Hooper this Sunday.

Sit: T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

Despite the promising performance he had in his first NFL appearance in Week 1, Hockenson has suffered a major regression over the last few weeks.

The rookie tight end registered only 6.2 PPR points in the Lions’ last matchup against Minnesota, as wide receiver Marvin Jones popped off with 4 touchdowns and 93 yards to steal the spotlight from Hockenson and the rest of Detroit’s receiving corps.

Though at home against the Giants this week, there is little hope for Hockenson to improve upon last week’s performance, considering that New York’s defense has allowed the fourth fewest points to tight ends this season (7.9 on average).

Given the Iowa product’s lack of production in recent weeks coupled with a difficult matchup against a defense that has proven very competent against opposing tight ends, PPR owners can safely keep Hockenson on the bench in Week 8.