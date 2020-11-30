Penn State has been on a mission to fix countless issues that have led to early-season struggles.

Against Michigan, it certainly figured out its run game.

For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions had a running back eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground as true freshman Keyvone Lee exploded for a big performance.

Lee tallied 134 yards on 22 carries and recorded one touchdown to lead the way for the Penn State offense that was largely dependent on the rushing attack.

The Nittany Lions’ first drive was crucial for their confidence, as getting out to a fast start has been a consistent goal throughout this season.

On this play, Lee is in pass protection next to quarterback Sean Clifford. Lee’s one job is to pick up the edge rusher on the left side.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker leaves the Michigan linebacker unblocked, knowing that Lee has the assignment as the linebacker moves to the edge just before the snap.

Lee picks up the block and redirects the pressure away from Clifford just as the quarterback releases the ball, and it results in a huge gain by freshman wide receiver Parker Washington.

Sophomore running back Devyn Ford, who did not travel with the team to Ann Arbor, has been the starter all season. A big reason for that is he excels in pass protection.

Lee was able to fill that role, and it was a big part of why this opening drive eventually ended in seven points.

Penn State’s offensive line looked like it did in 2019 with the way that it run-blocked against the Wolverines.

On this play, senior center Michal Menet and redshirt senior right guard Will Fries do a great job of sealing off the interior of the Michigan defensive line.

This, combined with redshirt freshman left tackle Caedan Wallace and true freshman tight end Theo Johnson solidifying the hole on the right side, translates to Lee getting into the end zone untouched.

As the Nittany Lions found success through Lee in the opening half, Michigan’s defense started to pay more attention to the freshman running back.

This quarterback draw play has been a staple in the Penn State offense all season, and it worked to perfection.

Lee splits out to the right on the snap, and both Wolverine linebackers flow to the running back and are out of position.

Clifford glances Lee’s way before tucking the ball for a 28-yard touchdown run.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line wins the battle up front, and because the linebackers bit on Lee going the opposite way, Clifford is able to make a play with all of the space at the second level.

Penn State was confident giving the ball to Lee in the late moments of the game when moving the chains and running clock was crucial.

On this play, Lee gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage as the Michigan linebackers clog all of the inside gaps.

Lee is patient, bounces to the outside and beats a defender with a stiff arm to pick up the first down and more.

Lee had a very similar run on the next possession for the Nittany Lions.

His initial hole wasn't there as the Wolverines blitzed the run, so he sidestepped a defender and bounced out to the right side once again.

The freshman running back’s patience and vision were on full display on this play, and it resulted in a big gain that would eventually seal the victory for Penn State.