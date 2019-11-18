After 10 weeks, the Big Ten season is nearing its conclusion, and the Big Ten East title will come down to one game.

Ohio State and Penn State both were victorious on Saturday, setting up a showdown in Columbus next week in game that also has significant College Football Playoff implications.

The Buckeyes are still considered the class of the conference, but the last three meetings between these two teams have been decided by single digits, and that may very well be the case again at the Horseshoe.

As the Big Ten season heads into its final two weeks, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Another one bites the dust

At the start of the season, it didn’t look like Minnesota would be in a favorable position to capture the Big Ten West crown with just three games to play, but that’s where the Gophers found themselves after knocking off Penn State a week ago.

However, those hopes took a big hit on Saturday.

PJ Fleck’s side entered Kinnick Stadium as one of five remaining unbeaten teams in college football. Nearly four hours later, the Gophers left with a significant dent in their College Football Playoff chances.

Iowa scored three touchdowns on its first three possessions, and would never look back, holding a 20-6 lead at the half and halting a furious Minnesota comeback to seal the victory.

The Gophers had a final chance with under a minute remaining, but quarterback Tanner Morgan was sacked on back-to-back plays, then backup Cole Kramer’s pass was intercepted by Iowa defensive back Riley Moss on fourth down.

The misery in Iowa City continues for Minnesota, as the Gophers haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, losing nine straight on the road in the series.

Minnesota still has to play Wisconsin on Nov. 30 in a game that will likely decide which team comes out of the Big Ten West.

Taylor continues historic career

For the first six weeks of the 2019 season, Jonathan Taylor was one of the most dominant players in college football.

However, the Wisconsin running back was kept out of the end zone for consecutive weeks against Ohio State and Iowa as the Badgers went 1-1 in that span.

But on Saturday, Taylor got back on track against a familiar foe, running for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 37-21 victory over Nebraska.

Taylor became the first FBS player since the turn of the century to run for 200 yards three times against the same team. He had 221 yards against the Cornhuskers in 2018 and 249 in 2017.

The performance marked the 11th time in his career that Taylor has ran for over 200 yards, moving into a four-way tie for most in a career by an FBS player.

On the other side of the field, Nebraska has lost four straight and five of its last six. The Cornhuskers have dropped 10 in a row against Top 25 opponents.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 once again.

Ohio State held at No. 2 after dismantling Rutgers, while Minnesota fell to No. 11 after falling to Iowa in Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes moved up to No. 19 after their victory.

Michigan and Wisconsin check in at No. 12 and No. 14 respectively. The Wolverines ran all over Michigan State while the Badgers held off Nebraska to secure a big victory in the Big Ten West.

Penn State held pat at No. 9 after surviving against then-No. 24 Indiana. The Hoosiers dropped out of the rankings following the loss.

Penn State will go to Columbus to take on Ohio State next Saturday in what will be the Nittany Lions’ fifth game against a ranked opponent in their last six contests.