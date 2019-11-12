As Penn State football took to the field in August as camp got under way, a new look offensive line completed combo block drills in the far corner of the practice field.

Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates headed to the NFL, and what was left of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line was question marks from a unit that has historically struggled throughout James Franklin tenure at Penn State.

But from those question marks, leaders arose, and 2019 has been the season that Penn State’s offensive line has been able to take the next step, to be able to control a game.

“We're in a good place,” James Franklin said. “As you know, when I got here, that was not the case. We couldn't have been any further from that. I think we had six or seven scholarship offensive linemen when we got here, which is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever been a part of to be honest with you.”

Penn State was nominated for the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll as one of the most outstanding offensive line units in the country.

A nomination that shows the complete growth from four, five seasons ago.

This growth for Penn State to go from barley having enough lineman to having it be one of the best units on the team is one that has taken time and it starts with a culture shift.

“I’m constantly evaluating the culture and trying to create it in the way that you want it to be,” offensive line coach Matt Limegrover said. “I think it is pretty special when the guys start recognizing that and they start taking ownership.”

“When you get the guys to have that complete buy in and they are excited about coming into the room everyday and they love the idea of what they can accomplish together that’s when you know you really hitting on all cylinders.”

A big reason why Penn State’s offensive line has been able to hit on all cylinders, is its three veteran leaders.

Steven Gonzalez, Michal Menet and Will Fries have anchored the Penn State offense, providing a source of experience and veteran leadership in the program.

“Guys like [Gonzalez] and Menet and Fries are just doing awesome in terms of how they practice, how they play, how they communicate on the sideline with our coaches, how they set the tone in leadership with the younger players and help them learn and gain from their experience,” Franklin said.

But according to Limegrover, these three players, while all leaders, are very different players in how they approach the game of football.

Limegrover recalled when he first arrived at Penn State, Gonzalez was a player who just finished his first semester of college and one that Limegrover had serious doubts about.

“After meeting him and going through spring, I thought this guy would have a hard time playing here,” Limegrover said. “He won’t communicate with anybody, he doesn’t seem to have any friends, or anybody he is close to on the o-line, kind of a loner, I thought, I don’t know what's going to happen with this kid.”

But according to Limegrover, Gonzalez has just continued to build each year. His fundamentals have gotten better, his communication has drastically improved and finally this season, Limegrover said that Gonzalez has taken control of his role on the team.

He understands that he leads by example and how he goes, the rest of the offensive line will go.

“I think this year he is so comfortable,” Limegrover said. “He’s still not a loud kid, but he’s a kid that our players in that room listen to.”

Michal Menet, on the other hand, the center for Penn State, has embraced his role from the beginning and is one of the most vocal leaders on the offense.

According to Limegrover, Menet takes his role as the quarterback of the offensive line very seriously, organizing extra work for his teammates in a similar way that Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford do with the skill position players.

“Everyone in the room definitely has a lot of respect for him but then it's just the way he carries himself every day,” guard Mike Miranda said. “The way that he works every day in practice, the way he carries himself in meetings, he leads by example and he’s just mature and leads everyone in the right direction.”

Will Fries was described as the biggest personality of the three, a guy who loves to have fun, but at the end of the day, works extremely hard.

His work ethic is one that has been reflected all across the offensive line and someone that Limegrover points out to younger players as an example of the amount of work needed to be successful.

This ‘big three’ on the offensive line are fundamentally different players and different people. The dynamic works and they mesh together to make the offensive line unit what it is.

The other two starting spots on the offensive line are filled by four players as Penn State has employed a rotation at the right guard and right tackle position.

Redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker has started every game at right tackle and has taken full advantage of his opportunities on the field this season, even though he lacks a lot of the experience needed to play at a high level in the Big Ten as an offensive lineman.

“He loves football, he loves being good at football so he is constantly working on his game, constantly working to improve and when you can couple that with his physical gifts, you feel really good, not only about what is happening today and tomorrow and Saturday but what his future holds as well,” Limegrover said.

A big part of the development for Walker has been the ability of Des Holmes to step in every couple series and give Walker a chance to watch, a chance to refocus himself and learn from his mistakes in real time during the game.

A similar rotation is happening at right guard between Miranda and CJ Thorpe.

“At this point in the season it's working like clockwork for us and something we’ve really gotten used to,” Miranda said. “It works well for all of us because if I’m ever struggling, I know CJ [Thorpe] can come in and back me up and CJ is always going to have my back in there.”

And ultimately, this rotation took some time to get used to it. It has ultimately only helped the moral in the offensive line.

“It’s been a good thing for our chemistry at this point in the season, with how long we’ve been doing it,” Miranda said. “We’ve built chemistry with seven guys in the offensive line rather than just five.”

The rotation has also allowed Penn State to build depth on the offensive line so next season, when Gonzalez leaves for the NFL and Menet and Fries both have opportunities to leave for the next level, Penn State won’t skip a beat along the offensive line.

Although, Penn State’s offensive line has taken a step in the right direction, a step towards being a unit that can be considered one of the top in the country, their work is far from over, as every practice, every game, every season is a chance for them to build.

“We're in a much better place but we have to keep building,” Franklin said. “You look at the best programs in the United States, they are really good on the offensive line consistently, really good on the defensive line consistently and you can't really fall behind at those two positions because it's too hard to fix it.”