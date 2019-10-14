Miles Sanders

Sanders recorded his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday in the Eagles loss to the Vikings.

The score came on a 32-yard pass after Sanders beat a linebacker in man coverage up the seam.

.@cj_wentz finds Miles Sanders 32 yards up the seam for the rookie's first NFL TD! #PHIvsMIN @BoobieMilesXXIV📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/IhIwigyMMe — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019

The former Penn State running back has been a valuable addition to the passing game in Philadelphia as of late, leading the team in receiving on Sunday three receptions with 86 yards.

Sanders has also proven his value as a third down back with his ability to pass block.

Miles Sanders lights up Odenigbo with this chip block pic.twitter.com/CsFLGRXvBR — 🇵🇸 Jawad Sammour (3-3) FlyEaglesFly 🦅 🇵🇸 (@Wentz_Better) October 14, 2019

Chris Godwin

Is Chris Godwin the best wide receiver in the NFL? The numbers through six weeks certainly say so.

Godwin continued his breakout season against the Panthers on Sunday when he caught 10 passes for 151 yards in the losing effort for Tampa Bay.

Despite Godwin’s incredible individual performances the Buccaneers are still just 2-4.

The former Penn State wideout is now the NFL’s leading receiver with 662 total yards, ahead of Michael Thomas and DJ Chark.

Godwin also leads the league in touchdown receptions with six in as many weeks.

Carl Nassib

Nassib is another former Nittany Lion having a big season in Tampa Bay.

On Sunday the defensive lineman recorded six solo tackles, four of which were tackles for loss, which tripled his total in that category for the season.

The Buccaneers’ captain also had a single sack on the day.

Mike Gesicki

The Dolphins tight end had a season-high 51 yards on three receptions in the loss to the Redskins.

Gesicki’s longest reception came on a post route where he absolutely ‘mossed’ a defender for a gain over 25 yards.

mike gesicki made a dope catch. pic.twitter.com/9okgFe4mDo — josh houtz (@houtz) October 13, 2019

Saquon Barkley

It was rumored that Barkley might make his return on Thursday against New England, but the running back did not make an appearance in the game.

Barkley is recovering from an ankle sprain and is likely to return in week seven when the Giants take on the Cardinals at Metlife Stadium.