Penn State will have a mid-afternoon kickoff for the fourth time this season.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their home finale against Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Both teams will be looking to pick up their third win of the season in the last game of the regular season Big Ten slate.

Penn State has now had three noon kickoffs, four 3:30 p.m. kickoffs and just one primetime kickoff this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE