Buffalo, Jahan Dotson (5)
Wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) lifts up wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) after Dotson scored the first touchdown of the game against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Penn State defeated Buffalo 45-13.

The first half was certainly a scary one for Penn State fans.

Buffalo led 10-7 at halftime, but a big third quarter propelled the Nittany Lions to a 45-13 win over the Bulls.

With an uneven performance, there were plenty of ups and downs from the game.

Day To Remember

Jahan Dotson. Coming into this season, there was a lot of hype around Dotson.

He was named a starter on the outside, and while he showed glimpses in his few appearances last season, he had yet to break through.

He did on Saturday.

Dotson came up big for Penn State, hauling in four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Those were his first two touchdowns of his collegiate career.

Penn State’s offense showcased its big play ability in the second half, and Dotson was a big part of it.

Day To Forget

Buffalo will probably want to forget about any time they crossed into Penn State territory.

Buffalo, Keaton Ellis (2)
Cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) reaches for the ball during the game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Buffalo 45-13.

The Bulls had long drive after long drive, but whenever they got close to the end zone, the drive was stalled.

Penn State lived by the motto “bend but don’t break.”

Buffalo could have ran up the score in the first half, but its inability to finish cost them in the end.

Extra Point

Buffalo, Journey Brown (4)
Running back Journey Brown (4) carries the ball during the game against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

A week after the running backs dominated Idaho for 60 minutes, the opposite occurred against Buffalo.

Penn State only mustered 78 rushing yards, and the majority of it came from Sean Clifford.

Quotable

Buffalo, The Nittany Lion and Penn State players
The Nittany Lion and Penn State players sing the alma mater after the game against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The No. 15 Nittany Lions defeated the Bulls, 45-13.

“That was huge,” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “You can just feel the energy. I know I certainly could on the field. It was infectious and we rolled that energy the rest of the game.”

This was the feeling when John Reid took back the interception, starting Penn State’s rally.

It was definitely an exciting moment on the sideline.

