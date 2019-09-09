The first half was certainly a scary one for Penn State fans.

Buffalo led 10-7 at halftime, but a big third quarter propelled the Nittany Lions to a 45-13 win over the Bulls.

With an uneven performance, there were plenty of ups and downs from the game.

Day To Remember

Jahan Dotson. Coming into this season, there was a lot of hype around Dotson.

He was named a starter on the outside, and while he showed glimpses in his few appearances last season, he had yet to break through.

He did on Saturday.

Dotson came up big for Penn State, hauling in four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Those were his first two touchdowns of his collegiate career.

Penn State’s offense showcased its big play ability in the second half, and Dotson was a big part of it.

Day To Forget

Buffalo will probably want to forget about any time they crossed into Penn State territory.

The Bulls had long drive after long drive, but whenever they got close to the end zone, the drive was stalled.

Penn State lived by the motto “bend but don’t break.”

Buffalo could have ran up the score in the first half, but its inability to finish cost them in the end.

Extra Point

A week after the running backs dominated Idaho for 60 minutes, the opposite occurred against Buffalo.

Penn State only mustered 78 rushing yards, and the majority of it came from Sean Clifford.

Quotable

“That was huge,” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “You can just feel the energy. I know I certainly could on the field. It was infectious and we rolled that energy the rest of the game.”

This was the feeling when John Reid took back the interception, starting Penn State’s rally.

It was definitely an exciting moment on the sideline.