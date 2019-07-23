The Houston Texans have worked out former Penn State running back Johnathan Thomas as reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Thomas was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thomas, who was a fifth-year senior in the fall, appeared in all 13 games mainly as a special teams player. The running back had seven carries for 87 yards and one touchdown during the 2018 season.

Thomas was also an academic All-Big Ten selection, won the Iron Lion Award and shared the Bob Mitinger Memorial Award with Nick Scott for being an ultimate teammate.