Over the clanking of weights, the yells of the players and the bass of the music coming through the speakers in the weight room at the Lasch Building, Antonio Shelton’s voice boomed.

“Aye. Turn it up.”

It was the second-to-last lift of the winter workouts for Penn State football as the Nittany Lions prepare for spring football and chart their progress through the first part of the offseason.

A learning experience

The Penn State strength program features more than just lifting the most weight or running the fastest times.

Dwight Galt, the assistant director of performance enhancement, explained the three tiers of the program and how once a player reaches a certain point, instead of continuing to push their weight, they focus on velocity training and speed.

“If I can see anything happening, I think the velocity based, speed based and not just linear speed, speed of movement, those are the things that we will continue to push even more and find more creative ways for guys to maximise their potential there,” Galt said.

Galt also explained how this approach adds mass to the players more slowly but produces a leaner mass, allowing the players to get bigger and move faster at the same time.

And a big part of this is taking a look at how the team recovers from his workouts.

“The second thing is giving them this heavy workload and being able to get them to recover in shorter periods of time so you can do it again and we now have these tools, these methodologies that we use that we can get them to recover faster and if you can recover faster then you can train harder the next workout,” Galt said. “So I think recovery, regeneration, nutrition, all of these things we are really trying to embrace so we can put a better product on the field on Saturday.”

And a big part of recovery is also making sure that the team can peak at the right time, right before the game on Saturday.

“We don’t want their peak to be on Tuesday at practice, we want their peak to be right before that game so that is really where we are going so assimilating that sport science into the strength conditioning and merge them fully together to be able to maximize their training,” Galt said.

Leaders emerge in workouts

These off-season workouts often show early leaders for the season to come and according to Galt, multiple players have taken that next step over the course of the workouts.

“One guy that is in his third year is Castro-Fields,” Galt said. “He’s starting to ascend a little bit. You just see that presence with him.”

“PJ Mustipher, he is one of the hardest working guys on the team and really has done a nice job with presence,” he added.

Galt also mentioned Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa, before ultimately coming back to Journey Brown, a player who has really separated himself this offseason.

“He’s just been punching the clock, every week, every month. I think his patience, his consistency just coming in every day and working hard is starting to pay dividends for him,” Galt said. “That was the culture Saquon provided in that room and Miles did a really, really nice job doing it his one year and now Journey has picked up that mantle.”

New records on the board

Throughout winter workouts, multiple players improved on old personal bests and will have their names added to the record board in the corner of the weight room.

And one of the records broken was Saquon Barkley’s all-time bench record.

Defensive lineman Antonio Shelton took down the record by lifting 465 on Tuesday.

“Saquon isn’t going to be real happy,” Galt said. “That was impressive to see him do that. Antonio is strong. He’s really done a great job and we are really impressed with him.”

Parsons also set a linebacker power clean record and Des Holmes took an offensive line record, but while multiple players didn’t break records they still impressed in winter workouts.

“Journey Brown, at 211 pounds, got 395 [on the bench] and was broken hearted that he couldn’t get 400 but that is a darn good bench press, almost a double bodyweight bench press for one of our running backs. He did a really good job,” Galt said.

Galt also pointed to offensive lineman Will Fries as one of the top performers during winter workouts.

“Will is over there [squatting] 405 for three sets and that's his training weight,” Galt said. “He is a guy who came in, running a 5.5, not very strong and now he is in his fifth year and has just done a tremendous job building his body up and putting himself into a position to be an elite player for us at right tackle.”