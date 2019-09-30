Rondale Moore
AP

When Purdue comes to Penn State this weekend, it will be doing so without two of its best offensive players.

Quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore will not play against Penn State with injuries suffered in last Saturday's game against Minnesota.

To this point, Moore had 387 yards on 29 receptions and two touchdowns. He is coming off of a very impressive 2018 campaign, where he finished with 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sindelar was completing 64 percent of his passes for 978 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

