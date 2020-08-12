Penn State President Eric Barron supports the Big Ten's decision to cancel sports this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Penn State President Eric Barron feels the Big Ten Conference made a decision based on the health and safety of student-athletes. He supports it, as nothing is more important to Penn State” Lisa Powers, senior director, news and media relations, said.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour released a statement on Tuesday in which she also supported the conference's decision.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that fall sports, including football will not be played this fall. The conference is currently looking at options for sports that lost their seasons to be played in the spring.

The Big Ten relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee in making its decision to not play sports this fall.

Where Power Five conferences stand on playing college football this season Tuesday was a day which will likely be remembered among college football fans for years to come.