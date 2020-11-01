On Halloween, Penn State faced a frightening Ohio State program in its first home game of the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions eventually lost 38-25, after outscoring the Buckeyes 12-7 in the last period of play.

Here is how our staff grades Penn State’s second loss of the season.

Offense: B - Andrew Porterfield

Leaning heavily on the rushing game in the first 30 minutes of play, Penn State’s offense came out flat in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s second game of his tenure.

The Nittany Lions totaled just four yards in the second quarter before taking a two-score deficit into the locker room, and Sean Clifford struggled early — completing just two passes on seven attempts in the first half.

But things would look up for James Franklin’s squad in the second half.

Jahan Dotson pulled in three second-half touchdowns to give Penn State a fighting chance, but the offense was unable to compete with the potent Ohio State attack, which ended with 38 points.

Clifford finished with a respectable 281 passing yards and three touchdowns, a stat line that bodes well when the Nittany Lions host Maryland next week.

Defense: C - Justin Morganstein

Penn State’s defense was facing a tough challenge from the start against an extremely talented Ohio State team.

Not only was it going up against a Heisman candidate quarterback with one of the most talented receiving corps in the country, but it would be without two of its biggest contributors.

The first of course being Micah Parson who opted out in early August but fellow linebacker Jesse Luketa as well, as he was suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty last week.

Once Justin Fields and company started to get in a rhythm, it felt like there was no chance that the Nittany Lions could slow them down as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson kept the Penn State secondary on its heels throughout the night.

While things were cleaned up a bit in the second half with the return of Luketa, it proved to be too little too late.

Special Teams: B - Evan Patrick

Penn State cleaned up its special teams play in comparison to its Week 1 display against Indiana that included multiple missed field goals and struggles in the return game.

But special teams didn’t play a huge role in this game in the end — Jordan Stout and Jake Pinegar each connected on their lone field goal attempts and Parker Washington had the lone kick return of the game for the Nittany Lions that went for 16 yards.

Stout was okay when it came to punting with four total punts averaging 49 yards in distance, but none pinned Ohio State inside the 20-yard line largely due to Penn State’s field position throughout the game.

Coaching: D - Benjamin Ferree

For the second straight week, Penn State struggled from a coaching perspective.

It took just three plays for Ohio State to find the end zone on its opening drive.

In the second quarter, Penn State amassed just four yards — four.

Everything Ohio State’s defense tried, worked.

The Buckeyes continuously ran the same route patterns, yet the Penn State secondary had no answer.

Overall, Penn State lost because of execution, not because of coaching, but a failure to adjust and adapt from mistakes early in the game cost the Nittany Lions dearly.

Penn State wasn’t on the same level as the Buckeyes throughout the entire sixty minutes, and the Nittany Lions coaches didn’t do anything to close that talent gap.