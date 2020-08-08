Penn State cornerback Donovan Johnson will miss the upcoming 2020 season due to an injury he suffered earlier this summer, the team confirmed on Saturday.
Penn State listed Johnson as a starting corner on its spring depth chart, opposite Tariq Castro-Fields.
The former 4-star recruit has a history of injuries with the Nittany Lions that have caused him to miss significant time.
He played in just two games in 2019 due to injuries.
