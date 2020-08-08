Football Media Day, Johnson (3), catches a ball
Buy Now

Cornerback Donovan Johnson (3) catches the ball in practice during the 2019 Media Day on Saturday, August 3.

 James Leavy

Penn State cornerback Donovan Johnson will miss the upcoming 2020 season due to an injury he suffered earlier this summer, the team confirmed on Saturday.

Penn State listed Johnson as a starting corner on its spring depth chart, opposite Tariq Castro-Fields.

The former 4-star recruit has a history of injuries with the Nittany Lions that have caused him to miss significant time.

He played in just two games in 2019 due to injuries.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.