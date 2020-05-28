The last decade for Penn State has featured scandals, adversity and plenty of losses for the blue and white.

However, it has also featured multiple 10-win seasons, New Year’s Six bowl victories and plenty of NFL Draft picks.

James Franklin, who is readying up for his seventh season as the Nittany Lions’ head coach, has had his fair share of ups and downs in Happy Valley but has achieved something all coaches strive for — an upward trajectory.

Here is a look at how Penn State’s offense has fared in Franklin’s time on the sideline.

Slow start in first two seasons

When Franklin left Vanderbilt for the Penn State job in 2014, he became the fourth head coach of the team in three seasons, including interim coach Tom Bradley.

Franklin inherited a roster that found success under coach Bill O’Brien, but it took a good amount of time before his offensive system was prosperous.

In his first two seasons in 2014 and 2015, Franklin’s offenses failed to crack 2,000 rushing yards and averaged just 21.9 points per game.

Going 14-12 in those first couple of years, it’s safe to say that consistent offensive production wasn’t present on the Nittany Lions’ side of the ball.

Franklin led his team to two bowl games in his first two seasons at the helm, but couldn’t get over the hump to put the program back in the national spotlight — yet.

Peak in total offensive production in 2017

Unlike Franklin’s first two seasons, his next two in Beaver Stadium were abundant with offense.

Topping out in offensive production in 2017, the 11-win squad tallied 5,984 total yards while Trace McSorley threw for a program record 3,614 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions went on to defeat Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to cap off Franklin’s best offensive season as head coach.

Penn State’s offense in 2017, anchored by McSorley and Saquon Barkley in the backfield, ranked No. 6 in the nation in points per game and finished the year with a three-game stretch in which the team averaged 52.3 points per game.

Franklin’s explosive offense in 2017 totaled the most points for a Penn State team since 1994, when the Nittany Lions finished the season with an undefeated record and boasted five eventual first round draft picks on offense.

Progression in red zone efficiency

Penn State has become one of the most potent red zone offenses in the country over the past three seasons.

In Franklin’s first season, his offense only scored on 43% of its red zone visits. In the past three years, the Nittany Lions have found pay dirt on 74% of their red zone tries.

Red zone efficiency is crucial in developing a postseason run, as the last 10 national champions have all scored touchdowns on at least 68% of their red zone visits.

In his six seasons with the program, Franklin has led his team to scoring touchdowns on 63% of its red zone tries, while the team only scored touchdowns on 58% of its visits in the six seasons prior to Franklin’s arrival.

Holding steady in offensive NFL Draft picks

One of the easiest ways to gauge a program’s status is to look at how many NFL Draft picks it produces on a year-to-year basis, and Penn State hasn’t taken a step back in that department in Franklin’s time with the team.

Eleven Nittany Lions on the offensive side of the ball were taken in the six drafts before Franklin took the head coaching job. Since Franklin arrived in 2014, the coaching staff has developed 10 NFL Draft picks of its own.

The most offensive NFL Draft picks in the Franklin era came in 2018, when three former Penn Staters were taken off the board, including Franklin’s only first round pick, Saquon Barkley, going No. 2 overall to the New York Giants.

Franklin’s offensive draft production could continue in 2021, as star players like Pat Freiermuth and Journey Brown could enter their names into the draft pool.

