Kirk Ciarrocca remembers walking to the gates of Beaver Stadium as a young boy, in awe at the size of it, ready to watch Penn State and hear the roar of the Nittany Lions over the sound system.

But his awe quickly turned into a panic.

Ciarrocca lost his ticket and immediately turned to his coach, who helped him sneak by the security into Beaver Stadium.

Now, after a 30-year coaching career, Ciarrocca can call Beaver Stadium home as the newest offensive coordinator at Penn State, a dream come true for the Lewisberry native.

“I grew up outside of Harrisburg and grew up as a Penn State fan and so a chance to come back and work at a school that I dreamed about possibly playing at someday which I was not good enough to do,” Ciarrocca said. “It really is kind of a dream come true.”

But the decision to come to State College from Minnesota and leave PJ Fleck, who Ciarrocca coached alongside since 2013, wasn’t an easy one and took a special set of circumstances.

“The first thing I was looking for was a head coach that I respected and I thought that could help me grow as a coach and that he had a great culture, a culture that I could believe in and so Coach Franklin met that criteria,” Ciarrooca said. “Then the other thing I was looking for was I wanted to coach at a school where I felt like we had a legitimate chance to win a national championship.” “

“When I looked at Penn State, they had a top-10 team which has done a great job of getting that team to that cusp where they are going to be considered and talked about in August every year about them being in the College Football Playoff.”

Ciarrocca continued to say that Penn State also gave Ciarrocca an opportunity to take Penn State to a place they haven’t been in a long time and be a part of a special time in Happy Valley.

But this won’t come without a lot of hard work, something that Ciarrocca feels is invaluable to having a successful offense.

“The core philosophies of what I believe in that makes you a successful offense have been with me a long time,” Ciarrocca said. “The actual plays and that have evolved with time and with the different players that I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

“But I’ve been blessed that I’ve been around a lot of really good offenses and I’ve been around a lot of really good players that are willing to work really hard and pay the price on a daily basis.”

And according to Ciarrocca, his scheme is going to be a combination of what he did at Minnesota combined with some core values of the old Penn State system that are all tied together with one common denominator.

“Ultimately, it’s about what your players do best,” Ciarrocca said. “Accentuate their strengths, limit their weaknesses and that is something that I’ve always been able to do no matter where I’ve coached at and I’m excited about doing that here and I love the talent I’m working with here.”

And the ability to merge together these two systems is something that Franklin is very excited about as he is very happy with the progression of the Nittany Lions offense over the past few years.

“I don't feel like we need to go hire someone, blow it up and start all over,” Franklin said. “Do we have someone that's experienced enough and has enough humility that will come in and say, okay, I'm secure enough and comfortable enough that this is how I do things, and there's core beliefs that I'm not willing to budge on, but here's other things where I'm smart enough and I've been in the business long enough, the areas where I can learn it and take some of the learning off the players will do that.”

And Ciarrocca is that guy.

Penn State is still going to be a no huddle offense that runs from the shotgun and does not use fullbacks.

In fact, Minnesota’s offense under Ciarrocca the past couple years has been very similar to Penn State’s, something that Ciarrocca noticed.

“I think it is a system that we have developed that fits and it has answers and we know what the answers are and we know how to move the pieces as the defense moves their pieces and to put ourselves in the best possible situation for our guys to execute,” Ciarrocca said.

Ciarrocca said that some of his biggest beliefs in an offense are taking care of the ball, execution and an unmatched effort.

While he also values turnover margin and explosive plays.

But in order for any of this to be successful, Penn State will need to execute.

“You might have a great receiver out here and you diagram this great play to get him one-on-one but if the other 10 guys don’t do their job it’s not going to happen, you are never going to know it,” Ciarrocca said. “You are all going to sit there and say ‘what a terrible play call, why didn’t that work, boy he is a dummy’ but when all 11 guys are executing together that is when the explosive plays start to happen and then you have to put your guys in positive situations.”

Ciarrocca later compared an offense to an orchestra saying how beautiful it sounds when all the pieces are playing together, but how ugly it can sound when one piece isn’t on board.

And while Ciarrocca is still getting adjusted to the Penn State personal and will admittedly learn more about the team when spring practice starts, one player has already stood out — Sean Clifford.

“I love Sean. I think when I got down to the Cotton Bowl, I’m pretty sure that he was the first guy that I had a conversation with,” Ciarrocca said. “As soon as I got out of the car, they were coming out and he saw me and came over and introduced himself and we began to talk and I felt a real connection right away with him.”

“Very intelligent, very hard worker, absolutely wants to be great. He wants to be great and he is willing to pay the price in order to accomplish that. So I’m really excited to work with him and help him realize his potential.”

And at the end of the day, that is what Ciarrocca wants in his quarterback.

To him it doesn’t matter how fast he is or how his arm is — it is all about leadership and work ethic.

“When you sit down and look at it, they are all accurate passers, some have had stronger arms than others,” Ciarrocca said on his favorite type of quarterback. “They’ve all been confident, decisive, decision makers. Some of them were 4.0s and some were 2.5s but they’ve all been confident, decisive, decision makers and they’ve all been leaders.”

And while Ciarrocca now has a new challenge ahead of him, running the offense for a top-10 program, a challenge that is much different situation than his first season in Western Michigan or Minnesota, where both programs were in the midst of a rebuild.

But with the new challenge, comes a new level of excitement for Ciarrocca as he feels like he is at home in State College.

“On the plane ride down to the Cotton Bowl, you have to turn your phone off on the plane and I guess that the news broke and when I got off the plane and turned my phone on, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ciarrocca said. “It was almost like a slot machine with a lot of text messages and that's special that people I’m close with and family and friends were excited about me coming to Penn State.”