Michigan football quarterback Shea Patterson said Tuesday night that his eyes were gouged during a fourth-quarter touchdown in Penn State’s 28-21 victory last Saturday.

The fourth-down play happened with 8:48 left in the game, after Patterson took the snap under center and tried sneaking the ball over the line. It was ruled a touchdown after an official review.

There was no penalty assessed on the play, but Patterson slowly emerged from the pile with his hands entering his face-mask area.

“A dude had his index finger in my eye socket for about 10 seconds,” Patterson told Michigan reporters on Tuesday. “Yeah, that wasn’t good.”

In addition to Patterson’s account of the incident, Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan also backed his quarterback.

"He was still fighting, people were getting in his eyes,” Runyan told reporters. “He came to the sidelines, tears in his eyes. It was ridiculous that people were trying to gouge his eyes out. But he kept fighting for us and I appreciate it.”

Up until that point, according to Patterson, no foul play had occurred in the game.

"They were just a really well-coached team, very talented," he said. "Awesome environment. But no, nothing like that, not until that point.”