While Penn State was idle, there was plenty of drama surrounding the Big Ten's marquee matchup.

Michigan and Wisconsin faced off in Madison, while the rest of the conference enjoyed a relatively stress-free slate of games.

Leading the way once again was Ohio State, with the Buckeyes getting six touchdown passes from Justin Fields en route to another blowout victory this week against Miami (Ohio). Ohio State will travel to Nebraska next weekend to open its Big Ten schedule.

As Big Ten play is now officially underway, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Michigan, Wisconsin moving in different directions

Heading into Saturday’s game, then-No. 11 Michigan had looked unimpressive in its first three games, while Wisconsin was the exact opposite.

That trend continued on Saturday, and what was expected to be an early-season classic turned out to be a dominant display from a team on the rise.

Heisman hopeful Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns for the Badgers, who thumped the Wolverines 35-14 in what was a statement victory in Madison.

The Michigan offense looked so bad for periods of the contest that it had to make a change at quarterback. Shea Patterson started the game under center, but was replaced in the second quarter as part of an anemic offensive performance by a team that was expected to contend for a Big Ten championship.

Taylor had 143 yards in the first quarter alone, and the 2018 Doak Walker award winner finished the game with 23 carries to help Wisconsin avenge last season’s loss to the Wolverines, while making a national statement.

Michigan is now 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.

Michigan State and Indiana bounce back

While its in-state rivals suffered a bruising defeat, Michigan State got back on the right foot on Saturday.

The Spartans outclassed Northwestern from start to finish in their first Big Ten contest of the season, and got three touchdown passes from Brian Lewerke in a 31-14 victory in Evanston, Illinois.

The win was the 110th for coach Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, which makes him the winningest coach in program history.

Last week’s defeat came in especially brutal fashion, after an apparent game-tying field goal was negated by penalty. However, the Spartans bounced back and started off conference play on a high note heading into next week’s game against Indiana.

Speaking of the Hoosiers, Indiana rebounded from being trounced by Ohio State and turned in a solid performance at home in a 38-3 victory over UCONN.

Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes to pace the Indiana offense and the Hoosies have now won 17 of their last 18 nonconference games.

If Indiana is able to upset Michigan State on the road, the Hoosiers have a relatively manageable October schedule. Indiana will host Rutgers and travel to Maryland and Nebraska, all three of which are winnable games heading into a November slate that includes Penn State, Michigan and a rivalry game against Purdue.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25, with Michigan State sneaking into the No. 25 spot to round out the poll.

Penn State vaulted up to No. 12, even after an idle weekend. Losses from Utah and Michigan certainly helped the Nittany Lions, and the Wolverines are now sitting at No. 20 in the rankings.

Wisconsin was the big winner of the weekend, moving up to No. 8 after demolishing Michigan and putting the Badgers in a position to start thinking about the college football playoff.

Iowa quietly moved up four spots to No. 14, despite being idle this week. The Hawkeyes host Middle Tennessee and travel to Michigan before welcoming Penn State to Iowa City on Oct. 12.

This is the second straight week that the league has totaled less than seven teams in the Top 25, although Minnesota received votes heading into its showdown with Purdue.