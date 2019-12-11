On a given weekend, hundreds of thousands of people show up to watch elite athletes play at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. But before the fans enter the stadium and the players take the field, a team vital to the success of game days works behind the scenes. From athletic fields to grass parking lots — and oddities at the various stadiums — the grounds crew is an integral part of Penn State Athletics.

Team Meeting

It’s almost 7AM, the sun is just starting to rise, but the team lead by Thomas Gonye and George Peters are ready to start the day. The team holds a morning meeting where they discuss assignments then heads out to get to work.

Noah_GroundsCrew_2.JPG
Buy Now

Thomas Goyne, Coordinator of Athletic Facilities with Field and Ground Maintenance, speaks to his team at the morning briefing on Oct 4., 2019 at the Beaver Stadium Grounds Crew headquarters. The team holds a morning meeting to discuss daily assignments and tasks.
Noah_GroundsCrew_5.JPG
Buy Now

George Peters, Supervisor of Grounds, speaks to his team at the morning briefing on Oct 4., 2019 at the Beaver Stadium Grounds Crew headquarters. The team holds a morning meeting to discuss daily assignments and tasks.

On The Job

 “If you really want the behind the scenes [of football]–this is it right here.” Thomas Goyne, Assistant Supervisor of Grounds for Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics told me as we drove through a bumpy grass field in a university pickup truck. Grounds crew members work all week long painting lines, mowing the grass, and taking care of the grass parking lots.

Noah_GroundsCrew_16.JPG
Buy Now

Paul Curtis, Lead Groundskeeper, mows the Beaver Stadium grass on Oct 4., 2019.
Noah_GroundsCrew_23.JPG
Buy Now

Rodney Hockenberry, Maintenance Worker & Area Landscaper, paints the letters in the end zone on Oct. 18, 2019, at Beaver Stadium.
Noah_GroundsCrew_31.JPG
Buy Now

Drew Yoder, a groundskeeper, paints the 30 yard marker on Oct. 18, 2019, at Beaver Stadium.
Noah_GroundsCrew_41.JPG
Buy Now

Paul Curtis, Lead Groundskeeper, mows the Beaver Stadium grass on Oct 4., 2019.

Gameday

It’s 3:30am, and work has already started to get ready for a noon kickoff at Beaver Stadium. The undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing to face off against Purdue with a full 100,000 plus fans expected. The grounds crew is tasked with putting up flags, benches, and field markers.

Noah_GroundsCrew_18.JPG
Buy Now

Thomas Goyne, Coordinator of Athletic Facilities with Field and Ground Maintenance, closes a gate left open on Oct. 5, 2019 outside of the grass lots.
Noah_GroundsCrew_27.JPG
Buy Now

Right, Thomas Goyne, Coordinator of Athletic Facilities with Field and Ground Maintenance, and George Peters, Supervisor of Grounds confront an illegally parked vehicle on Oct. 5, 2019 in the grass lot near Medlar Field.
Noah_GroundsCrew_21.JPG
Buy Now

The sun rises on Oct. 5, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.
Noah_GroundsCrew_20.JPG
Buy Now

Chris Spotts, a groundskeeper, raises the Pennsylvania state flag during sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.
Noah_GroundsCrew_40.JPG
Buy Now

Ground crew members lay out rugs in front of the Penn State Football locker room on Oct. 5, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags