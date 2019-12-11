On a given weekend, hundreds of thousands of people show up to watch elite athletes play at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. But before the fans enter the stadium and the players take the field, a team vital to the success of game days works behind the scenes. From athletic fields to grass parking lots — and oddities at the various stadiums — the grounds crew is an integral part of Penn State Athletics.

Team Meeting

It’s almost 7AM, the sun is just starting to rise, but the team lead by Thomas Gonye and George Peters are ready to start the day. The team holds a morning meeting where they discuss assignments then heads out to get to work.

On The Job

“If you really want the behind the scenes [of football]–this is it right here.” Thomas Goyne, Assistant Supervisor of Grounds for Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics told me as we drove through a bumpy grass field in a university pickup truck. Grounds crew members work all week long painting lines, mowing the grass, and taking care of the grass parking lots.

Gameday

It’s 3:30am, and work has already started to get ready for a noon kickoff at Beaver Stadium. The undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing to face off against Purdue with a full 100,000 plus fans expected. The grounds crew is tasked with putting up flags, benches, and field markers.