IOWA CITY, Iowa — Much like the last two seasons, Penn State found itself in a dogfight with Iowa.

The Nittany Lions prevailed over the Hawkeyes in 2017 and 2018 by a combined total of eight points, and Saturday’s matchup was no different.

Despite a sluggish offensive performance for most of the contest, Penn State escaped Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 victory in what was a defensive struggle in Iowa City.

The game was close, as advertised, but it was a particular running back that propelled Penn State to victory.

Noah Cain carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards, and a touchdown. The true freshman also converted a 3rd-and-3 with two minutes remaining to seal the victory, allowing the Nittany Lions to leave Kinnick Stadium with a win and remain perfect.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s sixth win of the season.

Defense shines in the spotlight

Penn State’s defense has been touted as one of the best in the Big Ten, if not the nation, since the start of the season.

The Nittany Lions came into the game ranked in the top 5 nationally in yards allowed, yards per play, and points allowed, boasting as deep and talented of a group as the program has seen in the James Franklin era.

On Saturday, the defense proved its mettle yet again.

In addition to holding Iowa to just six points in Kinnick Stadium, Penn State clamped down on the Iowa running game, containing the Hawkeyes rushing attack to 70 yards for the game.

The defense kept the Nittany Lions in the game early on, keeping Iowa out of the end zone and bailing out an offense that was struggling mightily in the early stages.

Additionally, an interception from Jaquan Brisker in the middle of the fourth quarter flipped the momentum once again, as Penn State turned the pick into an 8-play, 35 yard touchdown drive to salt the game away.

Without its defense, it’s likely that Penn State could have left Iowa City without a win.

Clifford sees mixed results in second road start

Sean Clifford passed his first true road test with flying colors.

On Saturday, things did not come as easy to the young quarterback.

In a raucous environment, Clifford struggled out of the gate, as it took him until the second quarter to complete his first pass, and he was repeatedly disrupted in the pocket by the Hawkeyes’ pass rush.

However, the redshirt sophomore would eventually settle into the game, completing a couple of passes to Jahan Dotson and eventually linking up with KJ Hamler for a 22-yard touchdown to give Penn State a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Nittany Lions continued to call a conservative game in the second half, but a couple of key rushes on third down from Clifford on the eventual game-winning drive proved to be essential in putting the Hawkeyes away.

For the game, Clifford finished 12-of-24 for 117 yards and a passing touchdown. He also racked up 52 yards on the ground, on a season-high 16 carries.

Crucial touchdown overruled

It appeared as if Pat Freiermuth’s first catch of the season came at the best possible time for Penn State.

Late in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions were clinging onto a 7-6 lead and Windsor had just forced the first turnover of the game, setting the visitors up with prime field position in the red zone.

On the very next play, Clifford found his tight end up the seam for what looked to be a pivotal touchdown, stretching the Penn State lead to two scores and likely putting the game out of reach for a struggling Iowa offense.

The play was called a touchdown on the field. However, upon review it was ruled that Freiermuth’s knee was down at the 1-yard line, despite video replay suggesting evidence to the contrary.

Penn State was eventually held to three points on the drive, keeping the Hawkeyes within one possession on the scoreboard.

While the overturned touchdown did not cost the Nittany Lions in the long run, it was a defining moment in a close Big Ten battle.