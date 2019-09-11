Penn State Athletics released a statement on Wednesday advising fans to arrive early for Saturday’s noon kickoff against Pittsburgh as advanced-sale parking passes have been exhausted.

Due to an expected high volume of traffic for the early kickoff, Penn State will open parking lots around the stadium at 6:30 a.m., which is 30 minutes earlier than originally advertised for noon games.

According to the university, the typical one-way traffic pattern will go into effect at 8:30 a.m. Fans without a parking pass will not be permitted to enter the traffic pattern on game day.

Fans without parking permits are encouraged to use campus parking lots and decks, State College parking lots and the CATA and Fullington shuttles to travel to Beaver Stadium.

Additional information on parking, traffic and entry into Beaver Stadium can be found at: http://www.gopsusports.com/gameday