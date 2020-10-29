In the red and white turf of Indiana’s end zone, Pat Freiermuth did what he's done many times before — caught a pass for a touchdown.

Freiermuth leaked out of Penn State’s bunch package before finding himself quickly wide open as a Sean Clifford pass was thrown his way.

“I’m back, I’m back,” Freiermuth said as he crossed his arms and struck a pose in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers on national television.

But Freiermuth’s first quarter touchdown didn’t only substantiate his decision to come back to Penn State this fall — it also put him in sole possession of a program record.

Freiermuth’s score marked his 16th career touchdown reception, breaking the Massachusetts native’s tie with former Nittany Lion and current Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in Penn State history.

His early efforts proved not to be enough in Penn State’s overtime loss against Indiana, though, and James Franklin knows his feature tight end was not happy with the result, despite shooting up the program leaderboards.

“Pat would tell you himself that he would trade that record for a different result on Saturday,” Franklin said. “For us, with team success comes individual recognition, and I think that’s how our players approach it.”

After swallowing the Nittany Lions’ controversial loss to the Hoosiers, Freiermuth has found himself taking in his record and what it means for him and those who helped him get there.

“Taking some time to reflect on it, it’s obviously a great accomplishment for myself,” Freiermuth said. “And not only for myself, but for the team. I couldn’t have gotten where I got breaking that record without Coach Bowen, Coach Franklin, Cliff and Trace — and Tommy even throwing that ball one time.”

Half of Freiermuth’s touchdown catches have come from current Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford, while seven were off of passes from Trace McSorley and one was thrown by past second stringer Tommy Stevens.

Committing to Penn State in just his junior year of high school over other history-rich programs such as LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State, Freiermuth’s record reminded the tight end why he chose to don the blue and white uniform in the first place.

“It’s a great honor to be a record holder at Penn State and such a great, established program,” Freiermuth said. “I’m always going to be blessed to be a part of this program.”

Surpassing Gesicki to claim the No. 1 spot on Saturday, Freiermuth was already ahead of Nittany Lion greats such as Ted Kwalick and Kyle Brady.

Despite having not played together in college, Freiermuth and Gesicki have fostered a mentor/mentee relationship over the course of the younger one’s time in Happy Valley.

And Gesicki congratulated Freiermuth directly after the record breaking performance.

“I’ve heard from Mike, he texted me and reached out to say ‘Congratulations man, keep going,’ and I’m really appreciative of him,” Freiermuth said.

With nobody in front of him on the tight end touchdown leaderboard, Freiermuth now turns his attention to a thriving Ohio State team.

Freiermuth has never been a member of a Penn State team that has beaten the Buckeyes, and those previous misfortunes were a driving factor in his decision to step into Franklin’s office and announce his return to the program on Sept. 16.

“It’s disappointing being so close but then ending up losing the game both years that I’ve been here against Ohio State,” Freiermuth said. “Part of the reason why I came back was to get the opportunity to beat them.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

In the Nittany Lions’ 28-17 loss to the Buckeyes a season ago, Freiermuth was the game leader in receptions with six catches and put up a 40-yard performance.

Freiermuth has totaled 84 receiving yards and one touchdown in two career outings against the only team Penn State has lost to in each of the last two full seasons.

A team captain for the second straight season, Freiermuth has and will continue to be tasked with keeping his teammates’ heads up while the program looks to avoid its second loss of the season in just two games.

In his first two seasons with the Nittany Lion program, Freiermuth demonstrated a more silent leadership style to his teammates and coaching staff, as he led with his actions and star performances.

“Pat will put out some grunts and yells and things like that, but he’s not necessarily overly verbal,” Franklin said prior to Penn State’s game against Indiana.

Through just one game of his first season as an upperclassman, however, Freiermuth has used his voice in the locker room more often — especially after the team’s crushing loss to Indiana.

“Pat’s become more of a vocal guy, he’s definitely a character off the field,” Clifford said. “Pat’s a great example of somebody who came in Sunday ready to work and getting guys into a good mood getting ready for this week.”

Projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft according to CBS Sports, Freiermuth likely only has one season remaining before he steps to the professional stage.

And he still has a number of tasks uncompleted on his college football bucket list.

“It’s still my wallpaper on my phone and it’s above my bed right now,” Freiermuth said. “My three goals are to break all the records for tight ends here at Penn State, be an All-American and win the Mackey Award.”

Holding the touchdown record, Freiermuth is 546 receiving yards and 53 receptions away from breaking Gesicki’s other two tight end records.

As for the other accolades, Freiermuth was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list earlier this summer, and could become a consensus All-American with a standout season in a harsh Big Ten schedule.

But for now, he’s one step closer to etching his name atop the Penn State tight end totem pole.