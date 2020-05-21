As James Franklin and the Nittany Lions walked out of the Big House after being blown out, now with a 2-2 record and a loss to Pitt for the first time since 2000, there was every reason to think the 2016 season would be another tough one.

And it appeared as if Franklin’s job status was in question.

Since the NCAA sanctions were handed down in 2011, the Nittany Lions were forced into mediocrity through the Bill O’Brien and Franklin eras.

But after that slow start to the season, something special was brewing in Happy Valley.

The coaching staff and roster were able to come together and push their way through adversity to create a buzz which would turn one of the most historic programs around and bring it back into the national spotlight.

Here are the top-five plays from that historical season.

Honorable Mentions

Tommy Stevens’ touchdown in blowout of Iowa

Saeed Blacknall’s two touchdowns in the Big Ten Championship

Trace McSorely’s rushing TD against Ohio State

No. 5. Saquon Barkey’s Rose Bowl Run

After being just on the brink of the College Football Playoff as a result of the miraculous 2016 season, Penn State was given a date with USC in the 103rd Rose Bowl.

Seeking revenge from their 2008 loss to the Trojans, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions were about to partake in one of the most classic games in the history of the event.

In what became an offensive battle which showcased both teams mounting comebacks throughout the game, Penn State had an opportunity to win it in the final minutes after a myriad of momentum swings.

As the third quarter arrived, Penn State found itself down 27-21, in need of another big play from one of its superstars.

Who else but Saquon Barkley came to the rescue by putting on a dazzling set of moves which would result in a 79-yard touchdown run to give the Nittany Lions their first lead of the game and would set up a fantastic finish.

But an untimely interception by Trace McSorely would lead to a 46-yard game-winning field goal by Trojan kicker Matt Boermeester as time expired to give USC the 52-49 victory.

Despite the loss, this was a game that truly showcased the new era of Penn State football for a national audience, and featured the talent of future NFL stars from Penn State like Barkley, Mike Gesicki and Chris Godwin.

It also showed that the program was ready to become prominent once again as it had been in previous decades.

No. 4. Chris Godwin’s touchdown against Michigan State

After Michigan beat Ohio State earlier in the day, Penn State’s Big Ten destiny was in its own hands as it took on Michigan State in the final game of the 2016 regular season.

A win would send Penn State to Indianapolis where they’d face Wisconsin in a matchup for the Big Ten title.

While Penn State’s outlook was clear, the struggling Spartans looked to play spoiler in the Nittany Lions' chance to go to the conference championship game.

And with Saquon Barkley tweaking his ankle earlier in the game that kept him limited, the Penn State offense found itself struggling as the second half got underway.

With Michigan State leading 12-10 with just a few minutes gone in the third quarter, Penn State would need a big play from one of its playmakers other than Barkely.

And this is where Godwin shined.

Godwin got past the Spartan secondary on a second-and-7 and made a tremendous leaping grab while falling into the back of the south end zone at Beaver Stadium.

This not only sent the Penn State faithful into a frenzy, but would wind up being the spark the Nittany Lions would need as they finished the game scoring 35 unanswered points en route to a 45-10 victory.

No 3. Saquon Barkley’s overtime winner against Minnesota

The play that may have sparked this entire season may very well have been Barkley’s overtime winner against Minnesota early in the season.

Going into this one with a 2-2 record, Penn State was in need of a win just to keep its bowl hopes alive, let alone to start an unbeaten streak.

In another tightly fought contest that featured plenty of tempers flaring, the Nittany Lions found themselves going to overtime thanks to Tyler Davis’ game tying field goal in the final moments of regulation.

After Minnesota tacked on three points in its first overtime possession, Barkley sent everybody home after the first and only snap for Penn State’s offense in overtime.

The running back took the ball 25-yards to the house, which propelled Penn State to nine straight wins and a Big Ten title.

No 2. The Blocked Field Goal

Although this play comes in at No. 2 on the list, it is perhaps the most famous and defining play of the season and the James Franklin era at Penn State.

On a cold and rainy night in Happy Valley, the fans once again outdid themselves as 107,280 fans packed into Beaver Stadium for a game the Nittany Lions frankly had no right in winning.

And as the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes took a 21-7 lead thanks to a snap that sailed over punter Blake Gillikin’s head, it was fair to think this one was over.

But the Nittany Lions instead did something special.

After Trace McSorely brought his team back within four points with the defense standing strong, the big break Penn State needed happened as Ohio State lined up for a field goal with just under five minutes remaining.

As ABC broadcaster Chris Fowler was describing how reliable Buckeye kicker Tyler Durbin was, Marcus Allen made the famous play.

Allen leaped in the air to bat down the Ohio State field goal attempt which landed right in the arms of fellow defensive back Grant Haley who scooped and scored what would wind up being the game-winning touchdown.

This upset propelled Penn State not only to an unbeaten road to the Big Ten Championship but back to positive national prominence.

No 1. Grant Haley’s stop on 4th-and-1

This simply, is the biggest play of the biggest game in recent memory for the Nittany Lions.

After starting the game facing a 28-7 deficit, the Penn State offense was able to fire its way back into the game with some big plays from some of its biggest playmakers.

As the fourth quarter saw the Nittany Lions take the lead on a beautiful touchdown reception by Saquon Barkley, the team would find itself one stop away from what would’ve seemed impossible just a few years back.

After struggling for a lot of this game, it came down to the defense to get one stop to protect Penn State’s seven-point lead with just a few minutes remaining.

As they were approaching the red zone, the Badgers faced a 4th-and-1.

With Wisconsin giving the ball to their star back Corey Clement, Grant Haley and Marcus Allen came up huge once again as the two combined for a tackle that would stop Clement short of the line to gain.

This stop crowned the Nittany Lions as Big Ten champs, just a few years after the sanctions stemming from the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case.