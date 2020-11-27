Football vs Iowa, Michal Menet (62)
Penn State is 0-5 for the first time in program history, as the Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor to take on a Michigan team that has had a similarly disappointing season.

The Wolverines are favored by one point ahead of the game and the money line is -120 for the home side.

The Penn State money line is listed at +100 odds.

The over/under point total is set at 58.5 points.

The Nittany Lions have had the worst record against the spread in the Big Ten this season at 0-5, while Michigan is second to last in the conference with a record of 1-4 against the spread, according to teamrankings.com.

