Penn State freshman running back Keyvone Lee received recognition within the Big Ten conference Monday.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his impressive performance in the Nittany Lions’ 27-17 win against Michigan.

Lee ran for 134 yards on 22 carries Saturday and was able to find the end zone early in the first quarter, which helped Penn State secure its first win of the season.

The 134 yards were a career-high for Lee and it was the most rushing yards by a Penn State freshman since Saquon Barkley when he had 194 yards against Ohio State in 2015.

Lee is the first Penn State player to receive a weekly honor from the Big Ten this season and the first freshman since Jayson Oweh, last October, to be named Freshman of the Week.

Penn State returns to the field Saturday to take on Rutgers.