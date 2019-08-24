Penn State Football has announced it captains for the 2019 season.

Cam Brown, Blake Gillikin, Jan Johnson, Garrett Taylor, Michal Menet, Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth and Jonathan Sutherland will serve as the team's captains this season.

“We have a great group of captains with a wide range of experiences,” James Franklin said in a release. “These eight guys have been tremendous representatives and leaders for our program. They live our core values and drive our culture daily. They have earned the respect of their teammates, coaches and staff. We are so proud to have this group of captains leading our team for 2019.”

This will be Gillikin’s second straight season serving as a captain.

Penn State starts its season in one week when the Nittany Lions welcome Idaho into Beaver Stadium.