Penn State Football Pro Day, Trace McSorley
Buy Now

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws the ball during Penn State Football Pro Day at Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve Friday after suffering an injury in the Ravens 19-14 defeat to the Steelers on Wednesday.

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley filled in for Griffin, finishing 2-for-6 for 77 yards passing and one touchdown. His three rushing attempts garnered 16 total yards.

The status of reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is still uncertain. He was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Ravens on Friday, Nov. 27.

NFL protocols require players added to the list to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Therefore, Jackson would be eligible to return on Monday ahead of the Ravens' Tuesday game against the Dallas Cowboys if healthy.

McSorley is the only quarterback currently on the active roster at this time.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags