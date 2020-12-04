Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve Friday after suffering an injury in the Ravens 19-14 defeat to the Steelers on Wednesday.

The #Ravens placed QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve, meaning he's out at least the next three games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 4, 2020

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley filled in for Griffin, finishing 2-for-6 for 77 yards passing and one touchdown. His three rushing attempts garnered 16 total yards.

The status of reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is still uncertain. He was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Ravens on Friday, Nov. 27.

NFL protocols require players added to the list to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Therefore, Jackson would be eligible to return on Monday ahead of the Ravens' Tuesday game against the Dallas Cowboys if healthy.

McSorley is the only quarterback currently on the active roster at this time.

